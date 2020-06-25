According to Statista data, the last quarter measured, The Walt Disney Company generated $ 18.01 billion in revenue, and despite Disney’s first two fiscal quarters of 2020 being strong, the company was also hit by the coronavirus.

At first the company attributed this success to its new streaming service, Disney Plus. However, the drop in their income was notorious.

You see, the company went from generating from 28.06 billion dollars to 18.01 billion, below its earnings recorded during 2019.

Coronavirus crisis:

But it has not only brought affectations in the health field, it has also had affectations in the economic part. Imagine the consequences of this virus, which since its inception the value of oil fell 10 percent during this month, due to the slowdown in China, the price of copper averaged a drop of 0.5 percent and iron fell a total of 9.4 percent.

BI estimates that $ 2 billion of total global movie revenue could be lost IMAX is estimated to lose at least $ 60 million in global box office sales, an amount that could rise to $ 200 million if the duration of the epidemic lengthens .

On the other hand, SOCIETÉ GÉNÉRALE forecasts that the epidemic could cause a loss of up to 10 percent of global shares and the Spanish economist Daniel de la Calle assures that the impact of this epidemic will generate losses of between 0.7 percent and 1 percent of world GDP.