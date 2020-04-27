70% of Spaniards will bet on national destinations this summer

The Government is already considering the possibility of a summer without foreign tourists

Seven out of ten Spaniards will bet on national destinations for their summer vacations when the coronavirus crisis passes, in the hypothetical case that then the situation of the pandemic allows the mobility of citizens. The private car is postulated as the star vehicle in this period.

A Rental Plus study indicates that 63% of citizens today believe that they will be able to fulfill their vacation wishes, while 37% are pessimistic about it. It will depend in any case on the lack of confidence, which at the moment is uncertain and is subject to the evolution of the health crisis.

According to the report, 70% of Spaniards will spend their holidays in the country. In his decision, above all, the difficult economic situation that many households have been experiencing for weeks, with a lack of income that forces to reorder priorities and bet on a cheaper solution will weigh.

Although the survey does not mention it, the difficulty of traveling abroad is also likely to motivate many people to end up opting for this option, even though it is not their first priority. The Spanish land borders are still closed and each country applies its own legislation in this regard.

Whether for a short break or for a vacation of more than a week, what does seem clear is that the private car will be the star transport in this new situation. In fact, 87% of those considering a trip to Spain will do so with a vehicle, either their own or for rent.

This trend is in addition to the Drivers’ Observatory that RACE made public last week, which concluded that fear of the coronavirus will also trigger the use of the car to go to the workplace. In this case, 20% of drivers who used public transport will return to their vehicle.

