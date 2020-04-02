Coronavirus will hit the big screen, create first drama about the pandemic | Reform

The first drama about the crisis of coronavirus It has already been done, and now you are waiting to get a distributor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the writer and director Mostafa Keshvari began to trace his film Crown after hearing the first reports about the appearance of the virus in China.

Corona, new film by producer and director Mostafa Keshvari. Capture Youtube

The filmmaker and his team were able to record the feature film in Vancouver before the Covid-19 became a pandemic world.

Something that is special about the film Keshvari It is that it is made, apparently, in a single shot, similar to the work that Sam Mendes did with the award-winning 1917.

The project follows the tenants of a block of apartments who fight each other due to racist prejudices when trapped in an elevator with a Chinese woman, who doubts whether she is a carrier of the coronavirus or not, which marks the tension between the group.

In April, the first parody on the disease will be launched on the Internet, which is titled Zombie Crown, in which the infected become zombies who want to destroy the planet.

Also, in recent days it was reported that another of the tapes that was monopolizing all the attention was the tape “Contagion“launched in the 2011The reason that the film has been in such high demand today is because it speaks of a pandemic.

“Contagion“a story that portrays in detail the current contingency generated by the Covid-19.

Some have pointed it out as a premonitory movie due to the similarities in which a pandemic originates and spreads what humanity is currently facing with the coronavirus.

Inclusively, the artists who participated in the story resurfaced and shared some videos about recommendations to deal with this virus, which has been lethal in several cases of people around the world.

