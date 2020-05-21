The director of the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth warned that the coronavirus will cause an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent

The crisis of coronavirus will lead to a rate of unemployment record of 5.5 percent in Mexico, estimated this Thursday José Luis de la Cruz, director of the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth (IDIC).

“It is basically the highest since the 2009 crisis,” warned De la Cruz, who also chairs the Commission for Economic Studies of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

In the presentation of the sixth report of “COVID Industrial“, The specialist also warned that the closure of companies The COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a record 34 million people in informal employment.

This means an increase of three million people in a job without access to social security in Mexico, he said.

The expert recalled the trend of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which reported the disappearance of 198 thousand 033 places in March and 555 thousand 247 in April, a total of 753 thousand 280 lost jobs.

The IMSS, which presents one of the main indicators of formal employment, attributed this drop to the effects of the health emergency that the Government decreed on March 30 by COVID-19, which has left 56,594 infections and 6,090 deaths.

Although the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi) reported this week a unemployment rate 3.4 percent in the first quarter of the year, identical to that of the same period in 2019, De la Cruz warned that it does not reflect the magnitude of the crisis.

The specialist pointed out that the rate of people in critical conditions of occupation rose from 19 percent to 22.6 percent in said period, which includes those who seek more work time and earn between one and two minimum wages.

“Today there are 12.5 million Mexicans facing this critical condition of occupation, by the end of 2020 there will be 16 million if there is no favorable economic environment for the development of formal companies,” he explained.

Given the adverse environment of the economy, IDIC also estimated a 20 percent drop in the foreign direct investment (FDI) by the end of this year.

This would also imply a drop in total investment of 10.5 percent.

De la Cruz has also pointed out as worrying the loss in April of 6,689 employers, as employers who register workers with the IMSS are called.

On the other hand, the “COVID Industrial”Of the Concamin, which represents about 1.2 million companies, found that 34.7 percent of companies consulted will have to reduce their staff in addition to the cuts they have already made.

“If we want to avoid this precariousness of the labor market, which basically implies a precariousness of the social and living conditions in Mexico, we have to avoid bankruptcy of companies,” said the director of the IDIC.

With information from EFE