COVID-19 is not only being a serious financial and future problem for car brands, but also represents a challenge when designing new models.

Karim Habid, the new head of design at Kia, has started his career in the new role, facing precisely this problem. A double problem: on the one hand guaranteeing the safety of vehicle occupants against possible new pandemics and on the other the new demands of drivers to solve mobility problems, especially the problem of ‘the last mile’, in anticipation that large cities increasingly limit private traffic, especially that which comes from the suburbs or from neighboring towns.

When the pandemic began, some manufacturers emphasized that the filters in the aeration system of some of their models caught especially small particles that floated in the environment and could even ‘filter’ the air so that the coronavirus did not enter the interior of cars through aeration and air conditioning.

Geely announced a filter capable of retaining very small particles, up to 0.3 micronysmis, by 95%, which is effective for bacteria but is at the limit of being effective with viruses. Tesla also boasted of having an even more efficient filter than Geely’s. And a few days ago Ford announced a new filter, capable of alleviating allergies and rhinitis – the research began long before the appearance of COVID-19 – and that could be effective against the coronavirus.

Habid, who before accepting the order from Kia has been a designer for BMW and Infiniti, is convinced that there will be a lot in this sense and not only in the matter of the aeration system filters.

Specifically, he said that they should look for new materials that do not allow the virus to remain active for hours or even some day on its surface. He cited interior coatings and door and gate handles as elements that should adopt these materials. Also some controls that are usually used by both the driver and the passenger: those of the audio and infotainment systems as well as those of the air conditioning.

This is a field in which many industrial designers will surely collaborate, because there will be many everyday objects that will require this treatment. Let’s think about the tables in the bars, the vending machines … objects through which contagions would be possible and easy. Copper is one of the possible materials, although the demands of the electrification of the car can make the price of it rise.

“It is going to be important to talk to psychologists and anthropologists to try to understand how the public will react,” Habid said. There are many questions in the air. Will it demand antiviral interior coatings? Will you prefer the simple solution of placing ultraviolet lights inside cars? Is it enough to make the heating run for a few minutes at full blast to destroy the virus?

Another challenge is the possible fear of users to use public transport, especially on the lines and hours when it is supersaturated. This is something that concerns those responsible for mobility and air quality in cities because they fear a significant rebound in traffic when life returns to normal … even breaking previous records, precisely against what they had been working on.

For motorists, a new challenge, because many cities impose restrictions on the most polluting vehicles or restrictions on the roads that can drive, working hours or using parking as a deterrent.

It is true that shared vehicles –especially motorcycles and bikes– are a not inconsiderable possibility, but perhaps they provoke reluctance ‘because you don’t know who has used it before.’

Several manufacturers are starting to offer electric scooters as an ‘accessory’ to their cars. One of the challenges will be to integrate them in such a way that they do not disturb the trunk, have their own compartment or area, and even a recharge socket. The idea is to make ‘the last mile’ or small trips with these light vehicles, after having left the car in a parking space.

“The pandemic has changed the way we are living these months, but it will also change the way of life of the future,” admits Habid, and perhaps some of the global solutions being studied – shared vehicles, public transport, etc. – will need to be rethought. and adapt to what has come to be called ‘social distancing’, which may have to be completed for longer than we think and may have to become recurrent or cyclical with the appearance of new pandemics.

“I think we have to wait and see what happens to get an idea of ​​how to design the vehicles,” that is, to know whether shared mobility will be accepted again or the “security” of the vehicle itself will be preferred.

