Senkaku or Diayou. Thus they are called respectively in each of the two countries vying for control, Japan and China. This archipelago with 5 main islands, located southwest of the Japanese coast and east of China, has about 7 square kilometers in area and it is the focus of tension between the two main powers of the Far East.

Currently under Japanese sovereignty, the decision of the Okinawa prefecture to make changes to its administrative status and the recent incursions into the waters surrounding it by Chinese ships They have caused an escalation of the confrontation between the two governments.

“The Senkaku Islands are under our control and are unquestionably part of our territory historically and under international law. It is extremely serious that these activities continue. We will respond to China firmly and calmly, “ said last Wednesday about the sightings, a constant since mid-April, the chief of staff of the Japanese government, Yoshihide Suga.

“The Diayou Islands and their affiliates are an inherent part of our territory and we have the right to conduct patrols and other law enforcement activities in those waters,” The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded in a statement. The last great attempt at confrontation was in 2012 as a result of the nationalization of the archipelago by Japan, which wanted to avoid then, when they were privately owned, its sale to a former Tokyo governor. The decision sparked riots in China, including attacks on Japanese-made businesses and cars.

“Changing the administrative appointment now can only make the dispute more complicated and increase the risk of a crisis,” Li Haidong professor at the Institute of International Relations at the Chinese University of Foreign Affairs says in the Global Times. This is the second diplomatic clash in China this week, after a confrontation on the border with India between troops from both countries that left at least 20 dead in the Indian ranks and some 40, not officially confirmed, among those in China.

Origin of the confrontation

China legitimizes its claims on the Senkaku / Diayou Islands, where in the 15th century they were used as a stop by their fishermen. In 1885 Japan carried out a reconnaissance of the area and in 1895, after verifying that there was no Chinese control of the area, it recognized them as part of its domain.

A factory of dried fish and feathers was established that led 200 people to inhabit the island at a certain point and the Government to sell the archipelago to their descendants in 1932, but with the failure of the plant they were depopulated again in the decade of the 40. Between the capitulation of Japan in World War II, in 1945, and 1972 they were administered by the United States, which that year returned sovereignty to the country of the rising sun.

The third in disagreement in this dispute is Taiwan, Also known as the Republic of China, an island state with an independent government from Beijing, which considers it an uprising part of its territory, does not recognize its autonomy and systematically veto its participation in international forums.

But why so much interest? The value of the Senkaku / Diayou is found in its waters, rich in fish, and in the potential oil and natural gas reserves that they house, in addition to their proximity to important maritime routes. The spark that ignites the fire can definitely appear at any time. “If Chinese, Coast Guard, or military fishing crews land on the Senkaku, then the Japan Coast Guard will certainly take steps to evict them. Since China does not recognize Japan’s claims, it could certainly view it as escalation and provide a substantial military response” , ensures on its website the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative.

“The question is not whether China, now the target of pressure on the entire United States, is going to challenge Japan in relation to the islands. The question is when and how will it do it “, William Choong of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.