The fact that the restaurants have closed and that the humans stay in their houses produces several effects, among them the change in the eating habits and the behavior of the rats.

According to an alert released last week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) rodents, foraging, can exhibit “unusual or aggressive behavior.”

According to the agency’s alert, the closure of restaurants led to a decrease in the volume of food available to rats, especially in commercial areas.

“The rodents depend on food and leftovers from those establishments,” the CDC statement read.

Hungry rodents are looking for new sources of food, which has caused an increase in its activity.

In February, the famous French Quarter in New Orleans welcomed thousands of visitors strolling through its streets overflowing with music from jazz clubs, bars, and restaurants.

Rats are considered by experts to be “masters of adaptation.” (Photo: .)

However, just a few weeks later, almost all the entertainment venues of this historic tourist site in the state of Louisiana, in the United States, had to close their doors due to the coronavirus.

And the rats literally they came out of their hiding places … same as in other US cities like New York or Washington.

“Environmental health and rodent control programs must have seen an increase in rodent-related service requests and reports of unusual or aggressive behavior,” the CDC warns.

According to Robert Corrigan, one of the leading rodent specialists in the United States, aggressive behavior is not towards humans, but towards other rats or even properties, looking for cracks in order to enter and find food.

“They don’t (mean they will attack) or bite people,” Corrigan told BBC News Brazil.

Cannibalism

New Orleans’ iconic restaurants and clubs closed their doors because of the pandemic. (Photo: .)

At least a third of humans have altered their usual behaviors in recent months due to the threat of covid-19 disease.

In several countries, the quarantines being carried out mean that the litter on which rats depended is no longer fully available, and this forces rodents to adapt as well.

From the United Kingdom, the National Association of Pest Technicians warned in early April that “closing schools, pubs, restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions and other public places to enforce social alienation will have unintended consequences“

If there is no food available, pests could multiply in empty buildings or go looking for food emboldened by need, the British institution said.

With less litter the rats are hungry.

Desperate, rodents are attacking other rats, even within their own colonies.

“A hungry rat will be very aggressive to other rats,” says Corrigan, who serves as a specialist rodent control consultant for companies and health departments in the United States and in other countries.

Corrigan says that in areas where rats used to easily find food and now food has disappeared, experts have seen evidence of these attacks and cannibalism, which are common in situations of extreme hunger, such as today.

“They are attacking, killing and eating each other,” he says.

“Masters of adaptation”

Hungry rats “can roam quite a bit and end up in a completely different neighborhood that didn’t have rats before,” Corrigan told the BBC in a previous interview.

The expert pointed out that these rodents are “formidable mammals”, very good at detecting food sources and that their powerful teeth can make barriers such as doors, plastics or nets do little good.

“They are everywhere, and they would not become completely global if they weren’t very adept at mastering adaptation“he indicated.

Although seeing more rats does not mean that cities will be invaded.

In fact, according to Corrigan, now is the perfect time to introduce new control techniques.

More rats are seen at times and places where they did not appear before. (Photo: .)

Why are rats unwanted guests?

A group of wandering and hungry rats can wreak havoc, from household damage to the spread of disease.

“They can end up inside the house, a room with children or inside a nursing home or hospital“Corrigan warned.

Rats are officially related to 55 different pathogens, although there have been no reports of covid-19 carrying rats.

They can also gnaw on wood and electrical cables, posing a danger to household fires.

How to keep rats out of homes

One way to keep rats away is to seal cracks and holes near the foundation. Also pipes or any other space through which rodents can enter.

Indoors, make sure there are few places they can hide, and keep the areas tidy.

It is important to keep food in rodent proof containers.

And if you encounter them inside your home, Corrigan recommended calling professionals.

“If you suddenly see rats on your property as a result of this coronavirus pandemic, getting rid of them is not a job you can do yourself.”

