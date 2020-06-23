The Adria Tour organized by Novak Djokovic has become one of the focus of the coronavirus in the world of sports. In the last hours, two tennis players who have participated in the tournament have tested positive for coronaviruses, waiting for the results of the tests that have been carried out on the rest of the players to be known. Below we review who are the tennis players who are playing on the controversial Adria Tour.

Novak Djokovic: The Serbian tennis player played on the dates of Belgrade and Zadar. He was not tested in Croatia after the positive of Grigor Dimitrov when he considered that he had no symptoms and he was tested on Monday in Belgrade. Several Serbian media then pointed out that a member of his team, his trainer Marko Paniki, has tested positive for the virus. Furthermore, Djokovic played against Krstin, Borna Coric and Nino Serdarusic in Zadar. This Tuesday the news was confirmed: Novak Djokovic has also tested positive for coronavirus after revealing the results of the tests, in which his wife, Jelena, has also tested positive.

Grigor Dimitrov: The Bulgarian tennis player has played in the tests in Belgrade and Zadar. After the latter, he announced on social networks that he had tested positive for coronavirus when he arrived at his house in Monaco. In addition, one of his team members, his trainer Kristijan Groh, has also tested positive for the virus.

Borna Coric: The Croatian tennis player did not play in the Belgrade event but he did in the Zadar event, where he precisely faced Dimitrov and where he also faced Novak Djokovic. This Monday he announced his positive for coronavirus after taking the tests.

Dominic Thiem: The Austrian tennis player played and won the Belgrade event but did not participate in Zadar. This weekend he played the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Nice, where he underwent tests and tested negative.

Marin Cilic: The Croatian tennis player was not in Belgrade but he was at Zadar’s appointment. At the moment it has not tested positive.

Alexander Zverev: The German tennis player participated in the events in Belgrade and Zadar. In the latter he did not play against Dimitrov and Coric, the two tennis players infected so far. After undergoing the tests, the German tennis player was negative for coronavirus.

Viktor Troicki: The Serbian tennis player played in the Belgrade event but not in Zadar. Still, he underwent testing and both he and his pregnant wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dusan Lajovic: The Serbian tennis player participated in the appointment in Belgrade but not in Zadar

Filip Krajinovic: The Serbian tennis player competed in Belgrade but did not in Zadar

Damir Dzumhur: The Bosnian tennis player was present in Belgrade but not in Zadar

Andrey Rublev: The Russian tennis player was not in Belgrade but he was in Zadar, where he had to face Novak Djokovic in the final. The Russian confirmed on Monday that he has tested negative to the tests he underwent.

Danilo Petrovic: The Serbian tennis player did not compete in Belgrade but he did in Zadar

Pedja Krstin: The Serbian tennis player did not participate in Belgrade and was in Zadar

Nino Serdarusic: The Serbian did not play in Belgrade but in Zadar due to the absence of Thiem

Nikola Molojevic: Another Serb who replaced the injured Damir Dzumhur on the Adria Tour night shift in Belgrade. In principle, it is not infected.