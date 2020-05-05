Since last Monday, the Government has made available to citizens about 14.5 million masks for use. The main objective is that all users who use the public transport network carry this protection material, where it is mandatory from the beginning of phase 0.

Delivery points in Madrid

Some 15,000 troops have traveled to more than 3,500 key points throughout the country for distribution. Mainly, have been distributed by the transport nodes, in municipalities for distribution in town halls, mailboxes and social entities, like the Red Cross or Caritas.

Madrid has received about two million masks from this item and they are distributed at entry points to the metro or Cercanías stations: Príncipe Pío, Sol, Plaza Elíptica, Chamartín, Atocha, Méndez Álvaro, Nuevos Ministerios, Avenida de América or Villaverde Alto, among other places.

In addition, they are being distributed throughout the city’s bus network, especially in the Count Casal, Méndez Álvaro, Plaza Castilla, Moncloa or Príncipe Pío. Finally, its use is mandatory also in taxis, VTC or railways. Thus, as for air and sea transport.

Distribution of masks in Barcelona

For its part, in Barcelona, ​​this protection material has also been distributed in the main metro and suburban stations of the city, as in Catalonia Square where there have been Red Cross personnel.

However, the number of passengers has fallen on Barcelona’s public transport, which has caused not too many delivery points to be installed. It is the case of the station Sants, one of the most important in Barcelona, ​​where this Monday there was nobody giving out.

Of course, the bus network has also proceeded to deliver masks to users who did not wear it. Barcelona has received more than 1,700,000.

Pharmacies are another of the points where you can find these surgical masks, of the FPP2 or FPP3 type, although in these establishments they are not free.