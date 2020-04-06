Positive attitude, according to studies from King’s College London, is genetically determined by up to 25% and there is much we can do to increase it, from correcting our approaches and considerations, or simply examining our attitudes and developing better and more positive coping strategies. . So far this is all healthy.

Nevertheless, positive attitude must be differentiated from optimism. Although they are often confused or taken as synonyms, they are not. Optimistic subjects have greater activity of the right frontal lobe while pessimistic subjects of the left. Too much optimism usually enjoys a good press, but it could contain hidden negative aspects such as minimizing risks, having triumphant attitudes or simply falling into a vision of control and contempt for reality data and triumph over the future.. In relation to the behavior of Argentines and Latin Americans, there is a clear tendency towards excess optimism. It is not that there is an Argentine brain, but there is a social construction of the brain as many scientific works maintain. Usually we prefer the doctor who gives us good news, regardless of whether his criteria is based on scientific evidence, and we try to avoid the one who is rigorous and methodical although sometimes not so optimistic. That is to say, we prefer to deny that to know the truth and we look for people or professionals to help us sustain our confirmatory bias. In our past there are different forms of excess optimism. We surely take for granted that our team will be champion, our candidate will win in elections or much more painful and profound situations such as the pathological optimism of certain criteria of triumphalist decision in the Malvinas, beyond the fact that nobody disputes the right of Argentine sovereignty.

Today, facing the pandemic, we face a future that has not yet been written. As Dr. Pedro Cahan very well pointed out: “The scientists who are collaborating in the crisis committees are writing the play while we are on stage.”

In the current circumstances, an excess of optimism could be fatal and generate unbearable pressure for the leadership.. The President of the Nation and his team of collaborators daily endure numerous pressures and demands from businessmen, the middle class and the neediest populations, all of them absolutely and indisputably valid. We know that quarantine could cause an economic loss to the country of one billion dollars a day. While this is extremely shocking, there is no economic recovery if we do not put the overwhelming contagion capacity of the COVID-19 virus first.. An excess of optimism on the part of the authorities and the haste to lift the quarantine could have absolutely undesirable costs, both in the defense of life and in the economic aspect. We could fall into the illusion of knowledge not based on scientific evidence that reducing the restriction of social isolation would result in an economic benefit without taking into account that, paradoxically, it could be a way to increase the risk of contagion, chaos and unpredictable final damage.

The indisputable paradigm is that in order to repair the damage caused by the misnamed quarantine (we are in preventive social isolation recommended by the WHO and given the rapid response of Argentina, with the best regards from the international scientific world) we need to be alive. Although it is not very optimistic, we have to prepare for the very near future, not easy., and in this way gradually inoculate mental models of preventive control on the eve of the severe stress to which the population of our country will be exposed from the last week of April onwards. Of course, reading this is unpleasant and can generate anger with the author of this column, but we scientists have to stick not to emotion but to reality data. Although the number of infections today is 1,554 and the death toll is 44, we are not sure if this number is real or it is because all the studies are not yet working and, if they are, we do not know if they are not giving false reports. negatives.

In science it is clearly demonstrated that there are two impostors; on the one hand panic and on the other pathological optimism. Both lead to activating the emotional brain, which in this context is extremely dangerous. Panic is paralyzing and disorganizes rational behavior and pathological optimism relaxes precautionary measures, as is happening at this very moment when the streets are slowly being reoccupied with more vehicles and pedestrians both in the city and even more so in the city. Buenos Aires metropolitan area.

Let’s be rigorous: either we prepare to handle the severe stress to which we will soon be subjected in our country, or the reaction of anxiety or eventually panic will take us ahead. The brain works at 180 meters per second to produce an emotional response and at 360 meters per second to produce a rational response. The human animal is an essentially emotional and secondarily rational being.

Either we carry out an adequate inoculation (preparation) to adapt and adequately assimilate stress and adopt adequate coping strategies, or we will change resilience (ability to emerge stronger from borderline situations) due to vulnerability. The alert is determined by the cerebral amygdala. It belongs to one of the most archaic systems of the species and to which we owe our survival to the present.

An exaggerated activation of the cerebral amygdala induces anxiety and eventually panic. For his part, an exceptionally optimistic attitude would turn off the alert center (amygdala) whose projections towards the frontal lobe are responsible for the correct measures of personal care and social responsibility.

Finally and finally, the recommendation of neuroscientists at the international level is understand the structural complexity of a pandemic and to respond with the most accurate criteria both at the level of the leaders, who must leave aside any other objective that is not to care for the population, or at the level of the general population, which must develop mechanisms of social responsibility and solidarity.

Neuroscientist. Doctoral thesis facilitated in Neurobiology. Post Doctorate in molecular biology. Magister with a Doctoral Thesis specialized in Psychoneurobiology. Author and Co-author of various research works, books and scientific publications. Scientific Director of the Clinical Neurobiology Team. Advisor for official organisms in the Scientific, Security and Defense field. Post Doc Member of the Society for Neurocience