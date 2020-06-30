The entry into the new normality supposed the end of mobility restrictions throughout Spain, for both Spanish citizens and those from the Schengen area. So, lThe European Union also began its particular de-escalation with the opening of the borders of its member countries.

Since June 21, you can travel freely to France, as well as for the rest of our European neighbors. Although there is an exception: Portugal, which will open its borders next Wednesday, July 1. One of the countries that was in doubt was the United Kingdom, but finally, English citizens can also move to our country like any other.

From June 21 we open the borders and lift the quarantine for the countries 🇪🇺and Schengen space tb for the United Kingdom 🇬🇧

(🇵🇹 July 1)

with border health control We remember to strictly respect the health recommendations # SpainForSure @MAECgob – Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) June 20, 2020

Why is it delayed with Portugal?

As Pedro Sánchez explained, the reason is due to a request from the Portuguese Executive. On July 1 there will be a official act on the border of Caia (Portugal) and Badajoz, one of the busiest points between both countries. The king will participate Philip VI, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the respective presidents, Pedro Sánchez and António Costa.

Countries that allow the Spanish to enter

The list of countries (in alphabetical order) that do not impose today no restriction at the entrance of Spanish citizens it is made up of: Germany, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Iceland, Italy, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania and Turkmenistan.

Re-Open EU

Last week, the European Commission launched the Re-Open EU website, which will serve for European citizens to have information on the reopening of Community borders, health requirements in every state and other information of interest when traveling.

Are you planning your summer holidays in the EU? 🇪🇺 Before traveling, find out what the situation is in each member country. Here you will find updated data in Spanish for all of them → https://t.co/u6etvoWEv7 pic.twitter.com/Jc5V9pim4g – European Parliament (@Europarl_ES) June 20, 2020

This is one of the measures carried out by community institutions to reviving tourism safely and is available in the 24 official languages ​​of the European Union.