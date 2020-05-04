Many things are being delayed or directly canceled due to the extraordinary situation that the entire world is experiencing. And among the hundreds of thousands in all sectors, we also have emojis, because due to Covid-19, the Unicode Consortium has decided to postpone the publication of version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard.

A year and a half without new emojis

Scheduled for March of next year, finally version 14.0 will be delayed 6 months until September 2021. This delay will also affect specs and related data, such as new emoji characters, meaning that we basically won’t have new emojis in at least a year and a half.

The motives? The Unicode Consortium relies heavily on the efforts of volunteers: “In current circumstances, we have heard that our collaborators have a lot on their minds at the moment and we have decided that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and the organizations they depend on. the norm is to bring forward our launch date, “said Mark Davis, President of the Consortium. “This year we simply cannot commit to the same schedule that we have met in the past.“

The Emoji 13.0 pack will come out

Given the time required for the process of creating, evaluating and approving the new emojis -there are many candidates and several screens are carried out-, the measure affects the new ones, but not those included in version 13.0 of Unicode Standard already announced and that We saw last January: a set of new emojis that arrive this year on smartphones, and which includes 65 new emoji along with 55 skin tones and gender variants, like ‘person in a tuxedo’ or ‘two people hugging’.

‘Emoji 13.0’ includes 65 new emojis, plus 52 skin tones and gender variants. All these innovations will be available on Android devices at the end of the year with the launch of Android 11, although the current situation could also change the output of Google’s new mobile OS.

Emoji pack v13.1

Due to the time it takes for developers to incorporate emoji on mobile phones, emoji that end in January for example do not appear on phones until September of the same year, more or less.

Thus, the emoji that were included in version 13.0 in March 2020 usually They won’t appear on phones until Fall 2020. With the delay of Unicode 14.0 release, the deadline for submitting new emoji character proposals for Emoji 14.0 is also postponed until September 2020.

The Consortium is considering whether it is feasible to update the V13.0 package and launch updates with new icon packs type Emoji 13.1, so that so much time does not elapse between both packs. These would make use of existing characters, such as the black cat emoji from package 13.0, which is internally a combination of the cat emoji and the big black square emoji.

Since the sequences are based only in existing character combinations in the Unicode StandardThey can “be implemented in a separate program, and do not require a new version of Unicode or new character encoding.” Such a version of Emoji 13.1 would be in time for release on lMobile phones in 2021.

Emoji Subcommittee will accept new proposals for Emoji characters 14.0 from June 15, 2020 to September 1, 2020. Any new emoji characters incorporated into Emoji 14.0 would appear on phones and other devices in 2022.