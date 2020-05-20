The Government announced through the Official State Gazette (BOE) that from this Thursday the use of masks on public roads will be mandatory, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public, whenever it is not possible maintain an interpersonal safety distance of at least two meters. A standard for the population from the age of six and that until now it had been reduced to closed spaces and public transport, where it was already mandatory. These are the masks that the population must wear:

Masks for healthy population

The hygienic masks They are the most useful to avoid population contagion. They are used to complement physical distance and hygiene measures and prevent the spread of the virus. They cover the mouth, nose and chin, are made of layers of textile material and can be reusable or single use. They are not an Individual Protective Equipment (PPE) or a medical device. Self-filtering masks (N95, FFP2, FFP3) are not recommended for use by the general population, since not being exposed to the virus directly does not improve performance and can make breathing difficult. In addition, as they are non-specialized personnel, they can be contaminated in their placement and must be reserved for medical use.

A group of people walks with hygienic masks.

Masks for sick people

For the population that have been infected by COVID-19, have compatible symptoms or have tested positive despite not having symptoms, it is recommended that use surgical masks, keeping at home to avoid the possibility of spreading. These limit the transmission of infectious agents, since they are designed to filter the exhaled air.

An 88-year-old woman wearing a surgical mask.

Masks for people in contact with the virus

People in contact with the virus, as well as vulnerable groups such as immunosuppressed patients and groups with a clinical indication should use personal protective equipment (PPE). Health personnel will use the masks Valveless FFP2 in the care of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, in consultations, home care, hospitalization, transportation, emergencies, surgery, hospital pharmacy, laboratories for the most exposed personnel and cleaning tasks. While FFP3 masks will be limited to interventions and procedures where aerosol may have been produceds by infected or suspected patients. In the health care of patients from the non-COVID-19 circuits they will wear surgical masks.

A professional equipped with an FFP2 mask.

Masks for children

If children wear masks (they are not compulsory on public roads until they are six years old) they will also be hygienic, like the average healthy population. There are masks according to each age range from three years. In the event that they have tested positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms, they will resort to surgical or hygienic masks with UNE specification.

A girl shows off a hygienic children’s mask as she goes outside.

