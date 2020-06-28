The coronavirus remains a mystery in many ways to scientific researchers. Over the months, knowledge about how the disease works has been increasing, but there are still questions that have not yet found an answer. One of them is the reason that people without symptoms can count on the ability to transmit the disease for longer than the most affected patients.

That at least was what a study with 40 volunteers in China revealed, which also found that the levels of antibodies against the virus in these people was lower than in those who were ill. Likewise, this work found that the presence of antibodies in the body decreased rapidly, so that these individuals could no longer have this tool to block COVID-19 in the future..

And it is that these proteins are one of the elements that the immune system uses to beat the coronavirus. However, experts point out that there is another type of lymphocyte-based immunity that can be extremely effective. An investigation carried out by the University Hospital of Tübingen (Germany) concluded that all infected subjects develop a cellular immune response based on these leukocytes.

Among lymphocytes there are two types that are especially important in fighting the virus. CD8 +, which has the ability to kill infected cells, and CD4 +, capable of creating new antibodies if a person comes in contact with the disease again. The work carried out by the University Hospital of Tübingen did not detect antibodies in part of the infected individuals who underwent the study, so if they had undergone the usual tests they would have given a negative result, despite having passed the disease.

Neutralize the virus

These people not exposed to the virus have lymphocytes CD4 that can recognize various SARS-CoV-2 antigens, including protein S (with which it penetrates human cells), which is very important for the development of a vaccine, “explains Sydney Ramírez, researcher at the Institute of Immunology from La Joya (California). Now the question is whether those lymphocytes are capable of neutralizing the virus.

Other studies point to a focus on people with agammaglobulinemia, a genetic disease that prevents them from making antibodies. Those infected with this disease outperformed COVID-19 even without severe symptoms. This implies that they would have generated immune cells, probably lymphocytes capable of locating and killing infected cells.