Health has been marked as one of its main objectives is early diagnosisor to prevent the spread of the virus and thus avoiding transmission between asymptomatic persons. This was established by the Ministry in the guide called “Early Detection Strategy, Surveillance and Control of COVID-19”.

Thus, all persons with compatible symptoms should undergo the coronavirus test within the first 24 hours. If it is positive, it must also be done by close contacts of the infected, whether or not they developed symptoms.

It is necessary to differentiate between the different types of cases:

Suspect

Is suspicious anyone who has an acute respiratory infection and who has the usual symptoms of coronavirus (fever, cough or shortness of breath), in addition to others such as sore throat, loss of smell and / or taste, anosmia, ageusia, muscle aches, diarrhea, chest pain or headaches.

Probable

A probable case will be that of a person who has a severe acute respiratory infection, but whose PCR has been negative or inconclusive.

Discarded

This will be the assumption of a person who has a negative PCR test and also a negative blood test and / or no clinical suspicion.

What are close contacts?

The close contacts are those people who have been in contact with a positive and that you have not used the appropriate protection measures. They are also the relatives or those who have had physical contact with himself for having been to a distance less than two meters for more than 15 minutes or on a plane, train or other long-distance means of transport.

If you have had close contact for 48h before the onset of symptoms without using protective measures, you should isolate yourself in your room for 14 days from the last contact.

The follow-up to these contacts has as main objective detect any possible infection early and avoid contagion by the asymptomatic.