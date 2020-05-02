If that number can be kept low, it will be a crucial factor for governments to determine how to lift confinement and quarantine orders.

There is a simple but crucial element at the core of how to understand the threat posed by the coronavirus: the basic reproduction number, or R0.

R0 is the number of people to whom an individual can pass a virus, on average, assuming that no one is immune and that people do not change their behavior to avoid getting sick.

I mean measure the virus’s ability to spread.

And, in the covid-19 pandemic, it has become the fundamental factor that governments use as a guide when adopting strategies to protect the population.

In particular, Governments use R0 above all in determining the implementation and lifting of confinements.

Because it is important?

Measles, for example, has one of the highest numbers available with a reproduction factor of 15. It can cause explosive outbreaks.

The new coronavirus, officially known as SARS-CoV-2, has a play number of about 3, although the calculations vary.

If the reproduction number is greater than 1, then the number of cases increases exponentially.

The goal of governments around the world has been to try to force the breeding number from around 3 to below 1.

The more contact there is between people, the higher the R0 will be. (Photo: .)

That is why there are many of us who have not been able to see the family, we have been working from home and the children do not go to school.

The main tool that governments have used is social distancing, preventing people from coming into contact with each other to curb the ability to spread the virus, even at the cost of paralyzing the economy.

The R0 experience in the UK

The playback number it is not permanently fixed.

Rather, it is altered as our behavior changes and as immunity to the virus develops.

The experts in mathematical models at Imperial College London have set themselves the task of tracking how that number has changed as the orders of isolation, social distancing and total confinement were applied.

Before any of those measures were applied, the number was well above 1 and conditions were set for a large outbreak.

The successive restrictions managed to lower that number, but it was not until the general confinement orders were implemented that it could be compressed below the vital threshold of 1.

It’s a bit technical, but right now scientists are referring to Rt, rather than R0, because the number changes over time.

The figure seems to have reached 0.7 this week. There is always uncertainty with this type of work, but there is considerable confidence within the British government’s group of scientific advisers that the overall figure is below 1.

The situation is different in some hospitals and nursing homes where the virus spreads more easily.

How does R0 influence the relaxation of confinement?

As countries consider whether to lift confinement orders, the goal will be to keep the replay number below 1.

“The reproduction number will be an important consideration,” Dr. Adam Kucharski of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told the BBC.

“There is a risk of returning very quickly to that exponential zone. The big challenge is making sure you don’t relax (the measurements) too much and increase the transmission“

The need to reduce R0 is the reason that you have had to stay at home for several weeks. (Photo: .)

However, there is an annoying fact associated with the basic play number.

A monumental effort has been made that has negatively affected people’s lives, to bring that number from 3 to 0.7.

Dr. Kucharski stresses that keeping that number below 1 “nor allows you a lot of room for maneuver“

At the beginning of April, Germany managed to lower the number of reproduction to almost 0.7, the most recent record reached by the United Kingdom.

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany reported that the figure had recently risen to 1, before falling again to 0.75.

“The number must remain below 1, that is the great goal”Stated Professor Lothar Wieler, director of the institute.

BBC

What measures could be lifted?

Unfortunately, there is no manual that definitively says how much the virus’s propagation capacity changes with each intervention, although estimates can be made.

“Confinement introduces all of these strategies at once so we don’t have a good measure of how much each contributes to the reduction,” explained Dr. Kucharski.

“When it comes to opening schools versus opening workplaces versus other congregation sites, understanding how they increase the number of reproduction is going to be the great challenge,” added the doctor.

Another issue is that people’s behavior varies over time as well, which means that the number may start to climb even when the containment policies remain the same.

What is likely to be needed are new ways to control the virus, such as further infection detection and tracing tests or track and trace applications.

Is it the most important number?

After opening the means of transport, Germany registered an increase in the number of reproduction in recent days, but has managed to lower it to 0.75. (Photo: .)

The basic number of reproduction is one of the three main factors to track the situation of the epidemic.

Another is the severity, Because if you have a mild form of the disease that does not cause many problems, you may not be able to avoid relaxing a little. The coronavirus and the disease it causes, covid-19, is unfortunately severe and fatal.

The third is the number of cases, which is important in deciding when to act. If you have a high number of cases, but the restrictions that allow the reproduction number to reach around 1 are relaxed, then you will continue to have a high number of cases.

What about a vaccine?

Having a vaccine is another way to reduce the basic playback number.

A coronavirus patient would naturally infect an average of three others.

But if a vaccine could protect two of them from infection, the breeding number would drop from 3 to 1.

