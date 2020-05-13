The Seroprevalence Study has revealed in its first results that in Spain there is currently no herd immunity. This investigation confirms in this way what the health authorities already suspected, as the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has assured in the press conference on Wednesday to present the preliminary data of this study. “The group of experts has not been surprised,” he said.

Herd immunity, also called group or collective immunity, occurs when a sufficient number of citizens are protected against a disease, acting as a firewall, preventing it from spreading to other unprotected individuals. Specific, This immunity is achieved when a minimum of 70% of the population has overcome this disease, causing the infection to spread with great difficulty as there are not enough carriers of the virus to spread the infection.

“The prevalence that we thought to estimate, or that we thought we could find in the country, was 5% and, curiously, the national results support that estimate, the prevalence in these two weeks in this first round has been 5%. It is far from allowing us to affirm that there is group unity. There could be a rebound in the infection if the contacts with people who carry the virus multiplied ”, Marina Pollán, director of the National Center for Epidemiology, stated at the same appearance.

Waiting for a vaccine

Collective immunity is accomplished in two ways. By means of a vaccine, which in the case of the coronavirus does not exist at the moment, or because most of the citizens have overcome the disease. This last aspect would be a key factor to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, although it is not expected to be the solution to the problem, as the director of the Center for Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, warned days ago: “It would be Innocent to think that herd immunity will save us from this. “He also stressed then that we will have to wait for the appearance of a vaccine to achieve this long-awaited group immunity.