Spain is heading towards the new normal after having left behind the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic. The evolution of the disease is being positive, as the health authorities emphasize, although the possibility that new infections may occur remains fully valid without the existence of a vaccine.

For this reason, the health authorities request that citizens not lower their guard in prevention once the new situation is established, which will allow, among other things, free movement. Further, regional governments have decided to apply measures to minimize the risks of possible outbreaks of the disease that has left 28,313 deaths in Spain to date, according to the latest data update from the Ministry of Health.

When does a regrowth occur?

Experts consider that a disease outbreak is faced when a significant number of infections occur in a specific territory. In the case of coronavirus, there have already been several cases worldwide, including one that has happened in a market in Beijing (China), with more than 180 positives.

In Spain, an outbreak of COVID-19 is active in Algeciras that has caused the death of a 79-year-old woman and three positive cases in a hostel. New infections were also recently detected in specific places in Tenerife, Córdoba, Lleida, Gijón and Mallorca, which alerted the authorities.

Measures to prevent spread

Maintaining epidemiological surveillance at full capacity is a key element in preventing the coronavirus from striking again. Experts consider that acting quickly in the event of any recurrence of the disease is essential to prevent the spread and thus control the situation.

In this sense, the isolation of the outbreaks where these new infections occur is one of the first measures applied by the health authorities to stop a possible new expansion of the virus among the population.

Likewise, one of the major concerns of countries that have controlled the epidemic is that outbreaks may arise from imported cases, hence the insistence on governments’ need to maintain preventive measures at airports.

Anyway, Epidemiologists argue that the best way to prevent the appearance of new cases is to respect the usual hygiene recommendations as much as possible. That is, frequent hand washing, keeping the safety distance and, especially, the Use of masks, a protection element that according to recent studies considerably reduces the risk of becoming infected.