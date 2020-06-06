Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja, Navarra, Basque Country, Aragon, Murcia, Extremadura, Andalusia, Guadalajara, Cuenca, the health areas of Camp de Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre in Tarragona, the Alt Pirineu i Aran area in Lleida and the Canary and Balearic Islands (both archipelagos already had islands in phase 3) will go to phase 3 of the de-escalation next Monday. The advance supposes a Loosening of the restrictions imposed in phase 2 and many aspects change regarding the services offered and the capacity limitation.

Social gatherings and time slots

In phase 3 the social gatherings of friends and family are extended to a maximum of 20 people, 5 more with respect to phase 2, when 15 people could gather. As for time slots, in the second phase they no longer existed except for the one reserved for those over 70 and vulnerable people. In the last phase there is no strip reserved for any group, so you can walk and play sports at any time regardless of age.

Provincial mobility

The autonomous communities, which will have governance in this phase 3, they can decree provincial mobility within their autonomous community if they deem it appropriate. In other words, the inhabitants of Andalusia, for example, will be able to move freely throughout their region.

Stores and shopping malls

The shops both those located outdoors and those in a shopping center they increase their capacity, going from 40% of phase 2 to 50% of phase 3. Shopping centers maintain the 40% limitation, but in the last phase customers will be able to stay and use the common, children’s and recreational areas, which were previously closed or were only for transit. As for the Street markets located on public roads the number of stalls that can offer their service is increased by passing from a third that was allowed in phase 2 to half that will be allowed in phase 3.

Bars and restaurants

The main change in bars and restaurants is that bar service may be offered in establishments. The permitted capacity is also expanded. Inside the premises, it goes from 40 to 50%, while the terraces expand from 50% of phase 2 to 75%. The discotheques and pubs will finally be able to open in phase 3, with a limitation of a third of its capacity. As for the gaming rooms and betting shops, they can reopen in phase 3 at 50%. In phase 2 they remained closed.

Hotels

In phase 2, hotels and tourist accommodation were able to reopen their common areas, always with a limitation of a third of the capacity. Now, in phase 3, the capacity increases by half, they can reopen them to 50%.

Cinemas, theaters, museums, cultural shows

The capacity of cinemas, theaters, monuments, museums or any cultural activity is increased. In phase 2, it was one third of the capacity, with a limit of 50 people if it took place in an enclosed space or 400 people if it was outdoors. For his part, in phase 3, the capacity is limited to 50%, with a maximum of 80 people indoors and 800 if it is outdoors. As for the holding of congresses and conferences, the maximum number of people who can attend is increased from 50 to 80. Finally, both in phase 2 and 3 they will also be able to reopen the bullrings, in phase 2 with a limitation of a third of the capacity, establishing a maximum of 400 people and in phase 3 with half the capacity and a maximum of 800 people, according to the publication issued this Saturday by Health in the BOE.

Libraries

If in phase 2 reading was allowed in the room and the use of computers, now in phase 3 the center can also be used to study always keeping the social distance between two-meter users. The capacity is also increased: from a third to a half.

Sports facilities

In phase 2 they were able to open the indoor sports facilities, always by appointment, with a limitation of one third and to carry out individual training. Now, in the last phase of the de-escalation, the conditions are relaxed. The capacity is established in half of the capacity, groups of up to 20 people can join always respecting the interpersonal distance and prior appointment will not be necessary.

Nature tourism. Children’s activities and recreational centers

In phase 3 the organization of children’s camps and activities is allowed, which was not allowed in phase 2. The capacity will be 50% and will never exceed 200 people. Recreational centers such as the Amusement Park, zoos or tourism can restart their activity with a 50% limitation in public areas and a third in closed attractions and places. It also increases the number of people who join together can do active or natural tourism. It goes from 20 to 30 people.

Wakes, burials, places of worship and weddings

The assistants to this type of ceremonies are also expanded. At the wake, 50 people can gather outdoors and 25 indoors (phase 2 was 25 and 15, respectively). In burials, it goes from 25 to 50 people. Places of worship go from 50 to 75% of their capacity, while weddings are limited to 75% or a maximum of 150 people (in phase 2 it was 50% and maximum 100 people).

Governance of the autonomous communities

The autonomies will have governance in this last phase of the de-escalation, unlike the other phases, where the central government exercised sole command. So, These conditions and restrictions could vary in each community if indicated by the different regional executives. Likewise, the duration of the last phase could be less than those two pre-established weeks, so each autonomous community can decree its passage to the new normality when it deems it so.