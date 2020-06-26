The de-escalation arrived and later the new normality and the bars, restaurants and terraces gradually recovered their activity. The social gatherings multiplied around a table, some portions and some beers, but doubts began to arise among customers. In times of coronavirus, is it safe to share some tapas in a restaurant?

Food experts ensure that There is no danger and they insist that the risk is not in sharing food, but in how close we are to other people. That is, the social distance again it will be key to avoid the transmission of the virus, because if one of the people with whom we are eating is infected, there is a much greater chance of contracting the disease by air than not by clicking on the same plate.

Also, in these situations the health authorities demand the use of the mask, a protective element that should only be removed when a person goes to drink or eat. Meanwhile, the mask should cover the mouth, nose and chin.

What about prepared and packaged food?

During these days of alarm, family gatherings have also taken place in which we have exchanged prepared food or prepared food for our elders. The risk in this case is again in the act of delivery of this precooked dish than in the food itself. Therefore, it is recommended to use a mask at the time we give that cap. Likewise, instead of giving it in hand, it is advisable to leave it in a neutral place and that the other person picks it up, to safeguard social distance at all times.

By last, In food preparation, food experts remember the importance of washing your hands before cooking, more if possible in this situation, although the use of the mask is not essential. Finally, in the packaging of the containers, it is recommended to wrap the food in plastic or aluminum or in a washable container to avoid possible contamination on the way.

Definitely, the chances of contracting the coronavirus from food are very low. The most important keep being him use of the mask, the social distance of at least 1.5 meters and frequent washing and hand hygiene.