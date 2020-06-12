The lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, made it possible for more than two months (until he was allowed to go for a walk or to do sports), he could only go outside to do the shopping, go to the pharmacy, go to work, go to a health center or for specific cases. This It tested the physical and mental capacity of all people, who had never been exposed to this situation. Isolation caused social contact to be minimized, there was monotony, boredom, loneliness and many other situations that had never been experienced, such as the cabin syndrome.

All this time has been able to provoke psychological consequences on all people who have been confined during this time. Despite the fact that normal daily life is gradually recovering, that one can go out on the street or that one can see friends and family again, many citizens are now suffering consequences caused during confinement.

Post traumatic stress

It is one of the disorders that many people are experiencing after confinement. It manifests itself after having lived through a shocking event such as the coronavirus pandemic. Those affected remember at all times what they lived through, the adverse circumstances. Experts recommend living in the present and being strong in the situation, trying to think as little as possible about what has happened.

Anxiety

It is another of the disorders that have appeared after confinement. It appears due to concern, intense and persistent fear about daily situations, which can even lead to panic attacks. It appears due to the uncertainty that the coronavirus may have caused in his work, due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus. Doctors advise not to look so much to the future and to the present.

Depression

Depression is described as feeling sad, melancholic, unhappy, depressed, or broken down. Feelings of sadness, loss, anger or frustration interfere in daily life when an event disrupts the whole scheme of life. The coronavirus has caused sudden deaths in many families, jobs have been lost, it has prevented seeing loved ones and now the consequences are seen. In its most serious stage, it can cause depression.

Addictions

The confinement forced to be in the house 24 hours, so the consumption of chocolate increased, for example. But also dangerous addictions such as alcohol, which can cause serious health problems. The addictions during these months have multiplied and the management of each person is different. The consequences will be seen in the coming months.

Hobbies and tics

The fact of being at home all day has been able to make us take on customs that we did not have before because we did not spend so much time at our home. The confinement has caused many people to acquire patterns of behavior, some hobbies that now, although the lack of confidence has begun, continue. The question is how long these hobbies and tics will last or last over time.

Apprehensions

The coronavirus has caused fear among the population. In fact, Many people are now wary of getting their daily life back, especially their social life, for fear of contracting the virus. From going to a restaurant for dinner to going to a concert or taking public transport. The fear is there and it is up to each person to know how to manage it.

Hypochondria

It is the feeling that It occurs in people who always think that they are going to get it, in short, that all the worst that can happen will happen. In that the excess of information that we have had during all these months has not helped, since when we were at home we watched more TV or informed ourselves more than we usually did.