Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, we have become familiar with words like SARS-CoV-2 and especially COVID-19. Both scientific terms are related to each other, but they are different and do not allude to the same thing, although sometimes they have been used as synonyms.

The first thing to note is that the new coronavirus that is affecting practically everyone is called SARS-Cov-2. This virus is a new type that can affect people and was first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan City, China.. SARS-CoV-2, which has also been called 2019-nCOV, falls within the family of viruses called coronaviruses that normally only affected animals, but also have the ability to transmit from animals to people, as we have seen that it has happened.

These viruses produce clinical pictures that go from the common cold to more serious diseases. Before SARS-CoV-2, other coronaviruses arose within this family.. One of them, which caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV) and another cause of respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS-CoV).

SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19 disease

For his part, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is affecting us now, causes COVID-19 disease. The most common symptoms of this are fever, cough and feeling of shortness of breath. Even in some cases there may be digestive symptoms like diarrhea and abdominal pain. In more serious cases it can cause pneumonia, significant difficulty breathing, kidney failure and unfortunately death, as we are experiencing these weeks.

So here is the difference between these two terms. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus and COVID-19 is the disease that causes this virus. So far we only know how the virus, SARS-CoV-2, is transmitted and spread, but we have no treatment or vaccine to treat the disease it produces, COVID-19. The vaccine, although there are many advanced studies and research, like the latest in China, will have to wait a while.