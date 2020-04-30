The United States’ top spy agency said for the first time on Thursday that the American intelligence community believes that the Covid-19 virus that emerged in China was neither man-made nor genetically modified.

The statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (Odni) contradicts conspiracy theories propagated by anti-China activists and some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, which insinuate that the new coronavirus was developed by Chinese scientists in a biological weapons laboratory, which he ended up escaping from.

The agency’s position also reinforces comments from the World Health Organization (WHO), which on April 21 said that all available evidence suggests that the coronavirus appeared in animals in China at the end of last year and that it was not manipulated or done in a laboratory.

“The Intelligence Community (IC) also agrees with the comprehensive scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified,” Odni said in a statement.

“IC will continue to rigorously examine the information and information that emerges to determine whether the outbreak started through contact with infected animals or whether it was the result of an accident at a Wuhan laboratory,” he added.

US officials, along with intelligence reports and analyzes, have been saying for weeks that they do not believe the conspiracy theories that Chinese scientists developed the coronavirus in a government biological weapons laboratory from which it later escaped.

Instead, they said they believed that the virus either appeared naturally in a Wuhan meat market or may have escaped from one of the two government laboratories in Wuhan that were conducting civilian research on possible biological risks.

Trump, who blames China for the global pandemic, said on Thursday that he believes the way China is dealing with the coronavirus proves that it will “do everything it can” to prevent it from re-election in November.

More than 3.21 million people have already been infected with the new coronavirus in the world, and 227,864 died, according to a . count on Thursday.

In an interview with . in the Oval Office, Trump spoke harshly of China and said he was studying several options in terms of the consequences for Beijing regarding the virus. “I can do a lot,” he said, without giving details.

