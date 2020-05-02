How does a virus spread? 1:20

. – It is a famous argument that has been heard in protests against state closings. And it is driven by those who claim that the media has exaggerated the coronavirus:

“Influenza kills more people than the coronavirus. So why shut the economy down because of this? ”

But the number of deaths in the United States from coronaviruses this year has already exceeded 64,000, which is higher than the high-level estimate of influenza deaths since October. Furthermore, the coronavirus has killed at a much faster rate than the flu, claiming all those lives in just three months.

Here are multiple reasons why the coronavirus is more dangerous than influenza, and also why additional precautions are needed.

Coronavirus is much more contagious than flu

Research shows that one person with the flu infects, on average, about 1.28 other people.

Influenza

Each infected person infects 1.28 other people

But one person with the new coronavirus spreads, on average, 2-3 more people.

New coronavirus

Each infected person infects about 2 or 3 people.

And this coronavirus is so unknown that it is unclear whether it could dissipate in summer or for how long. However, the fact that it continued to spread in the southern hemisphere during the summer months suggests that warm weather will not slow its spread.

The coronavirus has taken lives at a much faster rate

From October 2019 to early April 2020, influenza killed between 24,000 and 62,000 people in the United States, according to a calculation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those figures are preliminary, and the CDC explained that they stopped updating their preliminary estimates for this flu season on April 4.

If 62,000 people died of influenza between October 1 and April 4, that means the U.S. averaged about 331 flu deaths daily.

In contrast, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 62,850 people in the United States from the first known death in February to the end of April.

So, from February 6 to April 30, an average of more than 739 people have died every day from covid-19 in the country.

Coronavirus can be transmitted for many days without symptoms

Influenza has a relatively short incubation period. People usually start to feel sick within one to four days after infection, and symptoms often appear within the first two days, according to the CDC.

That means people with the flu will know they are sick very soon and will likely stay home, avoiding contact with others.

On the other hand, the incubation period for the coronavirus is approximately 3 to 14 days, and “symptoms generally appear within four or five days after exposure,” said Harvard University School of Medicine.

“We know that a person with covid-19 can be contagious 48 to 72 hours before they begin to experience symptoms,” the Harvard experts wrote. “Emerging research suggests that people may be more likely to transmit the virus to others in the 48 hours before they start feeling symptoms,” they explained.

If true, Harvard noted, “This strengthens the case using face masks, physical distancing and contact tracing, all of which can help reduce the risk that someone infected but not yet contagious can transmit the virus to others without know it ”.

It is easy for asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus to spread to others, said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at UCLA.

“When you talk, sometimes you spit a little,” he said. “You will rub your nose. You will touch your mouth. You will rub your eyes. And then you will touch other surfaces, and then you will be spreading the virus if you are infected and excrete asymptomatically.

You can get a flu shot, but not a coronavirus

Experts argue that the number of deaths from influenza could be dramatically reduced if more people received the vaccine. Even if you get the flu shot and then get it, the symptoms are usually less severe.

Still, about half of Americans don’t get vaccinated, including most children who die of influenza.

But with the coronavirus there is no option to get vaccinated. As fast as it is, it will be months before a coronavirus vaccine is available to the public.

