The coastal areas are already preparing for a completely atypical summer. Now it’s time to find methods to comply with maximum occupancy and separation regulations to ensure the minimum social distance also on the beaches, where year after year it was common to see the waters and coastal areas overflowing.

Vizcaya has already started to innovate in its usual processes, initiating a traffic light system to regulate the capacity of the beaches. In addition, to the usual flags to indicate the state of sea water, the Provincial Council of Bizkaia and the municipalities with a beach have agreed to include an amber flag to warn the population when the sand reaches a high level of occupation. It will be accompanied by a traffic light that will mark green when there is little occupation, amber if it is already reaching the limit and red when it is complete. An agreement included in the general framework for the use and regulation of the sandbanks for this season, which begins on June 15.

A maximum of three hours is recommended

The issued recommendation goes through a maximum time of three hours per person on the beach to allow well a rotation in people who can enjoy it. Also recommended not carry umbrellas, chairs, and mats, unless it is strictly necessary, so that the stay can be facilitated to other users. The new flag will serve to warn when the maximum capacity is reached, a figure indicated by the authorities that they will have the power to determine the maximum number of people that can access the beaches.

Previously they will have had to carry out the necessary adaptations to meet the particular characteristics of each of the beaches. As of June 15, the usual opening hours of the beaches will be maintained (from 11:00 to 20:00), during which the practice of sport, including paddles and volleyball, will not be allowed in the sandbanks to ensure that the safety distance marked at all times by the health authorities is maintained.

In addition to the flags to indicate the capacity of the beaches, The public address will also inform you of the same and its occupation can be followed through the BizkaiUp application., that the County Council has launched to report all measures against COVID-19 and that can be downloaded on any mobile device. For the moment showers, fountains and footbaths will remain sealed until further notice.