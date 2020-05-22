Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque on Wednesday of an alleged plan to infect Venezuelans who have returned to their country from Colombia in the midst of the pandemic with COVID-19.

“The order that Iván Duque gave, I denounced two weeks ago, a very unfortunate meeting giving an order to do everything that can be done to contaminate Venezuela,” Maduro said during an act with part of his cabinet in Caracas.

The plan, continued Maduro, also contemplates “bringing infected Venezuelans” back to their country, where there are 824 infected, of which 44% were reported in the last 5 days.

CASES ON THE BORDERS

This Wednesday, 75 new cases were registered, of which 67 are “imported” -66 from Colombia-, explained the president, who announced that all these infected will remain in border populations until they overcome the disease.

“It is hard (…) but it is harder for them to pollute the country, for them to enter and pollute all of Venezuela, as is the wish of Iván Duque (…) “, Held.

He noted that, from the Colombian side of the border, “organized gangs are passing these Venezuelans through informal steps,” so he asked for the help of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in these territories.

“They (Venezuelans who have returned from Colombia in recent weeks) were healthy … they presume that they were contaminated by buses” where they were transferred to the border area, Maduro continued, noting that this complaint “is under ascertainment”.

The president asked the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and all security forces to be “alert” to this “professed evil of contaminating people”, without specifying the supposed method used by Colombia to infect compatriots.

Of the 5 million Venezuelans who left their country in the last six years fleeing from the economic crisis, nearly 50,000 have returned in the midst of the pandemic, according to official figures.

DESCALED WITHOUT DATES

Maduro indicated that the average incidence of COVID-19 in the country is “quite low”, which allows, he continued, “to think about the de-escalation plan in a safe and organized way”, although, at the moment, there is no timetable settled down.

He assured that this plan of “conscious flexibility” of the quarantine will come “in due course” and “it is working” along with governors, mayors, civil associations, and members of the “national scientific council.”

“For now and until that moment comes (we continue with the) disciplined quarantine,” he said, recalling that the country is going through the tenth week in confinement.

Last week the president decided to extend the state of alarm and quarantine until mid-June, questioning the de-escalation that other countries in America and Europe have launched.

A MONTH WITHOUT DEATHS

Venezuela fulfilled this month a month without registering deaths from COVID-19 and remains with only 10 deaths, according to official balances.

Of the 75 new infected, three contracted the coronavirus by “community transmission”, five by contact with international travelers and the remaining 67 are located on the land borders that the country shares with Colombia and Brazil.

Of the national total of 824 infected, one of the lowest in the world, 44% were diagnosed in the last five days when there has been a rebound in the number of daily cases, while the remaining 56% was distributed between March 13 and May 15.

