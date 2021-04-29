Coronavirus vaccines get a blow from podcaster Joe Rogan

The Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast is the most popular on the platform. It is not for less. In it he has interviewed such important characters as Elon Musk himself. As a consequence, in 2020 it became the podcaster with the highest earnings of the year, reaching $ 30 million, according to Forbes. The problem is that, as in the social media, popularity is not always synonymous with reliability. This American presenter and comedian has already screwed up numerous times, giving wings to conspiracy theories, misinforming about the COVID-19 and even attacking trans people. So it is not surprising that he has now gone against coronavirus vaccines.

He has done it by explaining that if a healthy 21-year-old ask him if he should get vaccinated, he would say no. He maintains that he considers the vaccines to be safe, but that someone young, athletic and well-fed might not have to receive them. The White House itself has spoken out against these statements, the danger of which may be very high, given the podcast scope. It is dangerous because it can jeopardize the goal of group immunity, but also because what it claims has no scientific basis. Let’s see why.

Joe Rogan Against Coronavirus Vaccines

Mass vaccination in Spain is still in the initial phases, in which the highest risk groups are being immunized. In the United States, on the other hand, some states have already completed these first stages and have encouraged anyone over 18 years of age who wishes to request the administration of any of the coronavirus vaccines.

Therefore, right now someone as influential as Joe rogan make those statements, it’s a problem. Of course, it is true that the benefit for the elderly is greater than for the young, as they are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill. It is precisely the reason why most countries have started vaccinating the elderly and gradually decreasing age. However, that does not mean that the very young should not be vaccinated. The reasons why they should do so are various.

In the United States, more than 2,000 people between the ages of 18 and 29 have died from coronavirus

For starters, they can also get Severe COVID-19, and even die. In fact, if we look at the data from the United States, where Rogan records her Spotify podcast, until April 14 they have died 545,751 people, of which 2,030 were between 18 and 29 years old. There is no record of those who had other previous pathologies, although today it is known that some phenomena, such as cytokine storm, can kill healthy young people.

It is possible that many of those 2,030 deceased had other diseases, but precisely that is another reason why the presenter is wrong. For some health problems, the efficacy of vaccines is not known, as they have not been tested in clinical trials, so their administration is not recommended for the moment. It is the same with children. Therefore, they need a barrier to contain the virus around them and for that there are also the coronavirus vaccines.

Finally, it should be noted that many of the young people who have suffered coronavirus and have not died have indeed carried aftermath. Persistent COVID is even more common in young people, especially women, and it is a problem that does not appear in these income or death statistics, but which is turning the lives of many people into torture.

Will something be done about it?

Other platforms already censor content that misinforms about the coronavirus

Many platforms, such as Facebook or YouTube, have already started censor pseudoscientific content or that provide false information about COVID-19.

Spotify has not commented on the matter, although there are those who think that the same should be done with programs such as that of Joe rogan. And it is not for less, given the number of people, precisely young people, who listen to him.

In general, the topic of vaccines is highlighting the problem of giving a voice to influential people without scientific knowledge. We have seen it, for example, with the opinions of Victoria Abril or Miguel Bosé on the coronavirus in Spain. But also in many other places. Each country has its own. Even in Tanzania it was its own prime minister, who also died recently, presumably from complications of COVID-19.

Freedom of expression is important, of course. That is why the platforms walk with lead feet before finally taking the step of censoring certain content. However, when that freedom releases disinformation on topics as sensitive as coronavirus vaccines, it can become a real time bomb.

Related