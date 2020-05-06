Scientists around the world are on a race to see who is the first to come up with a vaccine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. What are the tests you must pass?

In sports there are some speed competitions and other endurance competitions. The race against coronavirus, however, is both at the same time.

Confinement measures and social distancing they serve to resist the onslaught of this first wave of contagion from a new virus for which our body has no defenses.

Our houses have served as trenches, but sooner or later we will have to leave.

That is why, while we are protected, scientists work at full speed to find a vaccine.

SARS-CoV-2, the type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease, is rapidly spreading throughout the world and the vast majority of the population is still vulnerable to contagion.

Experts agree that a vaccine could serve as a durable protection for humans, which would allow containment measures to be lifted faster and safer.

Nearly 80 groups of researchers are working at a frantic pace to develop this vaccine, and at least six of them are already emerging as competition leaders.

The race, however, is full of obstacles and a wrong move can be even catastrophic.

How is the process to develop a vaccine and why is it a challenge so great for doctors and scientists?

How do vaccines work?

Although there are several types of vaccines, the principle of their operation is always similar: it is exposing the body to safe doses of a virus so that the immune system recognizes it and has a defense mechanism ready against a possible contagion.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services explains that there are four types of vaccines:

Live attenuated vaccines: use a weakened form of the disease-causing germ

Inactivated vaccines: use a dead form of the germ that causes the disease

Subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide and combination vaccines: they use specific parts of the germ, such as its protein, that allow it to attack an organism

Vaccines with toxoids: they use a toxin made from the germ that causes disease. They create immunity to the parts of the germ that cause disease rather than the germ itself.

.More than 80 teams worldwide are working at full speed to get a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

How is a vaccine made?

After a laboratory manages to design a vaccine, its candidate must pass a long and rigorous process in which it is verified that it is safe and effective for humans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Awareness Project in the UK explain that there are at least 3 phases you must pass a vaccine before reaching the general population.

Before any clinical trial in humans, the vaccine must pass a “phase 0” or preclinical, which includes in vitro and in-vitro testing. animals like mice.

At this stage the vaccine must demonstrate that it is safe and works in animals. If you pass this test, then you can enter clinical trials that are divided into 3 phases.

. Before clinical trials begin, a potential vaccine must pass in vitro tests.

In this phase the vaccine is tested in groups of between 20 and 100 healthy people. The study focuses on confirming that it does not represent a threat to health, which is effective, identify side effects and determine the appropriate dose.

It is a larger-scale study involving several hundred people. Here the side effects most common in the short term and how the immune system reacts to the vaccine.

It is a much larger trial involving several thousand volunteers. This compares how people who were vaccinated evolved from those who were not. Statistical data is also collected about the effectiveness and how safe the vaccine is. This phase also serves as a new opportunity to identify other possible side effects that have not arisen in phase 2.

. Before being tested on humans, the vaccine should be tested on animals.

The CDC in the US adds that many vaccines undergo phase 4 after the vaccine has already been approved and licensed. The goal is to continue monitoring and collecting information about the vaccine.

Once the vaccine passes all tests, it can take up to a year and a half for distribution to begin in vaccination campaigns Worldwide.

Record time

Under normal conditions, a potential vaccine can take 5-10 years to complete the phases of clinical studies, according to the International Institute of Vaccines (IVI).

The vaccine EbolaFor example, it took more than 16 years from its creation to its approval.

Oxford University indicates that up to 20 years since the first concept of the vaccine is presented until it finally manages to be authorized.

In this pandemic, however, researchers have said that in just 12 or 18 months They may have a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine ready.

Some labs, such as the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, have even said that by the end of 2020 they could have a vaccine ready for limited use.

“We are seeing a unprecedented speedJerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), said in a recent interview with CNBC.

“Does this guarantee success? Not necessarily”Kim added.

Kim refers to the fact that the development of vaccines is characterized by a “High level of failure”.

The director of the IVI explains that there is a rate of 93% of failed attempts between animal studies and the final registration of a vaccine.

Will there be a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2?

SARS-CoV-2 is just one of the four types of coronavirus that circulate between humans.

For none of them there is a vaccine, then, What makes us think that this time we will succeed?

. The 2003 SARS epidemic was far less far-reaching than that of covid-19.

Other outbreaks of coronavirus, such as SARS in 2003 or MERS in 2012, were much more limited, which is why, although there was initially interest in developing a vaccine, several of those projects were later suspended due to lack of funding, the immunologist doctor tells BBC Mundo Joaquín Madrenas, scientific director of the Lundquist Institute, affiliated with the University of California School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

“It is not that vaccines against these viruses cannot be developed, I hope so,” says Madrenas. “I’m optimistic”.

“We are in a unique situation where people are willing to work collaboratively to get the vaccine. “

Madrenas adds that those trying to develop the vaccine can take advantage of what they already know from other coronaviruses.

More than 40 countries and donors are committed to assisting in the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

On Monday, the European Commission reported that this group will collect more than $ 8 billion to assist in the development of a vaccine.

For his part, Jerome Kim, director of the IVI, has highlighted the work of the governments of China and USA by funding research groups.

In addition to this injection of money, Dr. Madrenas says that the preliminary results that until now they have known make him think that obtaining a vaccine “is a very viable possibility”.

“I don’t have a definitive answer, but the studies are promising.”

Given the possibility that a vaccine with acceptable levels of efficacy will not be achieved, Madrenas says that the option would be to rely on the development of antiviral drugs.

How is the race going?

Among the more than 80 teams of scientists around the world working hard to find a vaccine, 6 candidates have emerged who bring hope.

Vaccine mRNA-1273 – Moderna Therapeutics (USA), Phase 1, plan to enter phase 2 in the second quarter of 2020.

INO-4800 vaccine – Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA). Phase 1, they say they could enter phases 2 and 3 this summer.

AD5-nCoV Vaccine – CanSino Biologics (China), Phase 2

LV-SMENP-DC of the Shenzhen Genoimmune Medical Institute (China), Phases 1 and 2

Inactivated virus vaccine from the Wuhan Biological Products Institute, reporting to the China National Pharmaceutical Group, Sinopharm, phase 2

ChAdOx1 Vaccine – Jenner Institute, University of Oxford (UK), Phase 1, say a vaccine for limited use may be ready by late 2020

