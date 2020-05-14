The Hague, The Netherlands.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assured this Thursday that, “in the best case”, a vaccine against the new coronavirus within “one year”, although he predicted approval of a possible treatment for COVID-19 “before this summer”.

In a virtual press conference, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the Vaccines department of the EMA, stressed that a vaccine against COVID-19 It could be approved, “in the most optimistic scenario”, within an approximate and minimum period of one year, although he assured that the agency is “doing everything possible” to accelerate the process, maintaining constant contact with 33 laboratories.

READ MORE: The US exceeds 84,000 deaths and 1.38 million infections by coronavirus

Cavaleri was skeptical about the deadline set by the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), which promised to finish the clinical tests of an vaccine against COVID-19 It has been carried out since April, because it considered that the development of this type of medicine and the approval of a license by the corresponding health authorities requires more time.

In addition, he recalled that it has been shown throughout history that “there are very few vaccines that go all the way” to the licensing process, and that “in many cases” additional tests are required to confirm that they do not cause serious side effects. among users.

READ MORE: Layoffs continue in the US for coronavirus, more than 2.9 million asked for subsidy

He noted that “it is not possible to omit the third stage of a process” of vaccine development, during which trials are carried out to investigate “the level of protection” and side effects by testing thousands of people outside the laboratories , which leads to determine, among other things, whether it makes vaccinated people more susceptible to contagion.

Clinical trials

On the other hand, the EMA is also pending clinical trials and analysis of a total of 115 different treatments for the symptoms caused by the COVID-19, the disease resulting from the infection with the new coronavirus, and in this case, Cavaleri did consider that some could be approved for use in Europe “before this summer”, although he did not specify what methods they would be.

READ MORE: What are antibodies and how can they save you from the coronavirus

The EMA is headquartered in Amsterdam and is responsible for the approval of medicines in accordance with European Union standards, and also guarantees the supply of medicines, especially during this pandemic of coronavirus in which, he assured, there has been a clear reduction in drugs used in intensive care.

.