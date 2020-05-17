Coronavirus treatments and vaccines 3:21

. – Abie Rohrig had just turned 18 when she told her mother that she would donate one of her kidneys to save the life of a stranger. Her response was, “No, you won’t.” But, he did it anyway. The organ was for a young man his age, and that inspired his mother so much that she donated a kidney herself.

So Rohrig hoped she could understand when he told her that, for the benefit of humanity, he would volunteer to become infected with covid-19.

However, it turned out that “she is more concerned than before about the kidney,” said Rohrig, now 20 and a college student who lives with her parents in a New York City apartment.

“She said how‘ What, what? I don’t know, ’” said the young man. “She is skeptical,” he added.

Rohrig is one of more than 16,000 people – mostly young adults – who have voiced support for a controversial method to accelerate vaccine development by intentionally infecting dozens of volunteers. Those who have registered online at a new website called 1 Day Sooner have checked the box next to this statement: “I am interested in being exposed to the coronavirus to speed up the development of a vaccine.”

The practice is called human challenge research – or controlled human infection research – and can shorten the study of a conventional vaccine for several months. The reason: Instead of waiting entire months to assess what percentage of the thousands of vaccine testing volunteers are infected with a given disease while living their daily lives, a human challenge trial is much simpler, as it exposes some 100 volunteers directly to the pathogen: either through a syringe, a cocktail, a mosquito bite, or a nasal spray after administering an experimental vaccine or a placebo. (If the covid-19 study pays off, experts say it will probably be given through nose drops.)

But, just as there is a great reward, the risk is also high: although covid-19 is a much more deadly disease for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions than for healthy young adults, we cannot forget that it is a pathogen. unpredictable that has even taken recognized athletes to the hospital. Also, if something goes wrong, treatment options are limited.

However, with the disease still spreading after killing more than 83,000 Americans and 295,000 people worldwide since it first appeared in China late last year, some argue that a riskier-than-normal study is warranted. .

Challenge trials in humans have a high reward, but also many risks

The notion of a human challenge trial for covid-19 was prompted by an article published March 31 in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, which put forth the point that the nature of this global emergency merits consideration of approaches. not conventional.

Authorship by Nir Eyal of Rutgers, Marc Lipsitch of Harvard and Peter Smith of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the piece concluded that while a challenge trial in humans would not be without risk, “every week that delays the launch of a vaccine will come accompanied by thousands of deaths worldwide. “

“It’s a controversial idea when people first hear about this,” Eyal, a bioethicist, told CNN. “However, we show that if you select people the right way and do the trial properly, the risk is surprisingly low and certainly within the limits of what we have already approved,” he added.

Such a study would ultimately need the blessing of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Now, the researchers’ call for a challenge trial has been fueled by popular support from those who have pointed out in 1 Day Sooner – which is incorporating as a nonprofit – that they would be willing to be guinea pigs. . (This is only an informal expression of interest in research, not a binding contract.)

Inspired by the scholarly article, the site launched in mid-April and is based on the claim that reducing even a single day of the long run by a covid-19 vaccine could save up to 7,120 lives.

How a human challenge test for coronavirus might work

At some point, when a group of researchers decides to seriously explore the matter, the site would then ask prospective volunteers to complete prequalification questionnaires in which they disclose more information about their medical history, region of residence, and other data that would help determine the Eligibility, explained 1 Day Sooner co-founder Josh Morrison.

The researchers would then examine those forms to find the most suitable candidates and ultimately seek approval from a medical or research center to conduct the study, he added.

Morrison is a corporate lawyer who gave up on the fast track to start a nonprofit called Waitlist Zero, which pairs potential kidney donors with recipients. Because activities in the world of kidney transplants are virtually paralyzed, Morrison found himself with plenty of free time.

“I was just sitting in my apartment in New York City, a little depressed,” he noted.

While spending time on the internet, Morrison came across the Journal article.

Almost paralyzed in the kidney transplant world, Morrison found himself with plenty of free time.

“And I thought, ‘Well, would I like to do this?'” He recalled. “I am quite young, 34 years old, and in good health. So I thought, ‘Yes, I think I would.’ “

The idea seems to be gaining ground in expert circles. On May 6, the World Health Organization released a report describing “key criteria for the ethical acceptability of covid-19 human challenge trials.”

An FDA spokesperson told CNN that the agency would work with those interested in conducting human challenge trials to help them assess ethical and other issues.

“A formal determination on any specific human challenge trial proposal would be made by the FDA in the context of all the information available at the time,” wrote Michael Felberbaum in an email.

Conventional vaccine trials usually consist of three phases. In the first, doses are administered to less than 100 participants to determine safety. During the second stage, the number of participants increases to hundreds. And in the last one, the study is expanded to include thousands of people.

Typically, in that third phase, participants return to their daily lives, and researchers – over a period of several months – compare infection rates between placebo and test groups.

A human challenge trial can replace the third phase, the journal article explained, shortening the time by several months because researchers don’t have to wait for participants to become organically infected, that is, interacting with people at work. , in school, in houses of worship or in homes. Instead, they expose volunteers to the pathogen right then and there, in the laboratory.

A challenge trial can also function as a bridge to phase 3 of a study, helping researchers determine which are the most promising vaccine candidates; or it can even pave the way for provisional licensing in emergencies.

For a 1 Day Sooner-proposed covid-19 vaccine trial, the method would likely involve first injecting an experimental vaccine into the arms of about 50 volunteers and a placebo in another 50, experts in challenge trials explained to CNN. Two to four weeks later, all 100 would be exposed to the virus, perhaps through nasal drops.

Ethical and security concerns about the known and unknown

Challenge trials in humans are not new. In fact, they have played a key role in the development of various vaccines, including malaria, influenza, and dengue.

Without such studies, a new typhoid vaccine could not have arrived in Zimbabwe on a provisional basis last year, experts in human challenge trials told CNN.

“The FDA approved a cholera vaccine simply on the basis of a human challenge,” said Dr. Robert Read, an infectious disease expert in Britain.

The difference is that these diseases came with fewer unknowns than covid-19, and the doctors who conducted the trials were able to offer medical treatments – such as antibiotics or antivirals – to infected patients with symptoms.

The closest thing to a treatment for covid-19 is remdesivir, which has not yet been approved and whose effects are modest but significant.

And while the idea of ​​conducting a human challenge trial for covid-19 is taking hold in the scientific community, some experts have raised serious concerns about its safety.

Read, leader of clinical and experimental sciences at the University of Southampton, noted that covid-19 remains a mysterious pathogen, and researchers cannot give volunteers a precise idea of ​​the risk associated with intentional infection.

“You should be able to describe what you know about what could happen to them if they get a controlled infection, with complete clarity and honesty,” said Read, who has done challenge tests, recently infected dozens of whooping cough volunteers in search of a more effective vaccine. “And I think a lot of volunteers, when faced with the information, probably would not give their consent,” he warned.

An article published last week in Science, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, estimates the risk of mortality for adults ages 20 to 44 who are infected with the virus that causes covid-19 in less than 0.2%. But the publication indicates that and other statistics about the coronavirus are derived from incomplete data points and small sample sizes.

Overall, covid-19 is much more deadly for people of all ages with pre-existing health problems, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, but some exceptions are especially alarming. Doctors have said that the coronavirus appears to be linked to an increase in strokes suffered by healthy adults in their 30s and 40s.

Dr. Anna Durbin, a professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and who conducted a human challenge trial for dengue and worked on another for malaria, said she would be interested to hear how some Potential volunteers would respond to these reports of “cerebrovascular accidents.”

“Millennials don’t think they’re going to get sick of this,” said Durbin, who like Read is open to the idea of ​​human challenge trials for covid-19, but emphasizes that it’s up to researchers to fully assess risks of such. model and share them as much as possible with potential participants. “We see a lot of young people in the hospital who are on artificial respirators.”

Volunteers have several reasons to register: altruism and pragmatism

Rohrig noted that the terrifying avalanche of young covid-19 patients who suffered strokes was unknown to him.

“That is shocking,” he said. “I know there is a non-trivial risk,” he added.

And yet, Rohrig said he is practically certain to sign up as a volunteer.

“I know there are risks, and if I did this and it turned out wrong then that would be terrible, my family would be really sad,” said Rohrig. But “someone has to offer himself. It looks like we need this to happen, “he added.

Coincidentally, the risk of mortality from donating a kidney – about 3 in 10,000 people – is almost the same as that of healthy people in their 20s who get covid-19, Eyal of Rutgers said.

“That’s encouraging,” said Rohrig, who met the recipient of his donated kidney on the “Good Morning America” ​​show last summer.

Not all potential volunteers are in their 20s

John Gentle, an entrepreneur in Alabama, turns 41 this Thursday. He is married and has four children. Like Rohrig, Gentle believes that a human challenge trial would give him the opportunity to make a social contribution to the vaccine effort. But, as a business owner who has him visiting warehouses and flying regularly, he believes he will inevitably get infected, so he might as well do it all at once.

“I feel like if I did it in a controlled environment, and had an adverse reaction, my chances are much better in a controlled environment than if I had it for a week without knowing it until something had deteriorated or to the point where I realized Gentle argued.

Indeed, human challenge trials occur within tightly controlled environments. The report in the Journal of Infectious Diseases advises keeping subjects isolated for several weeks and guaranteeing them access to state-of-the-art health system facilities, if necessary.

“As part of being in the trial, they would be guaranteed excellent care if they needed it,” Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard, told CNN. “Of course, one would expect that nobody in the test on average needs it, but the averages are not always met,” he explained.

Dr. Thomas Darton, an infectious disease expert at the University of Sheffield School of Medicine, conducted challenging human trials leading to the new typhoid vaccine

Over the years, he said, he has infected about 600 students. They typically ingest the disease through a baking soda drink that looks like Alka-Seltzer and go home. There, they wait for the symptoms of typhoid fever to arrive, which for study participants includes headache, fever, and constipation, which usually begin within four to five days. At this point, the expert said, volunteers with symptoms receive an antibiotic regimen, which eliminates symptoms in a couple of days.

“We have extensive follow-up data and no long-term problems have been identified,” Darton reported in an email. “The model is safe and reproducible and is only a model of mild symptomatic disease.”

Now, not all requests for human challenge trials are accepted. In 2017, an ethics panel convened by the National Institutes of Health recommended denying a proposal for the development of a human challenge model for Zika. (Another panel reversed the recommendation in 2018, and the FDA is reviewing the clinical protocol for developing human challenge with Zika.)

Human challenge studies have a history of ups and downs

Challenge trials in humans date back to the first vaccine, for the highly lethal smallpox disease. The vaccine was developed in the late 18th century by physician Edward Jenner, who was seeking to test a sample of folklore: that milking machines seemed to contract a milder form of the disease, called cattle pox.

In an experiment that today would secure strong criminal charges, Jenner took pus from a milker’s scab and inserted it into an incision in the arm of an 8-year-old boy. The little boy, James Phipps, developed a headache, chills, and other mild symptoms, but when he was directly exposed to smallpox – again through incisions in his arm – he proved to be immune.

A century later, in Cuba, United States Army surgeon Walter Reed led a study to show that the yellow fever pathogen that was killing American soldiers during the Spanish-American War was transmitted by mosquitoes. In the third phase of the study, three of the 10 participants who were bitten by infected mosquitoes died, but Reed was credited with testing the link. Based on that knowledge half a century later, in 1951, the virologist Max Theiler won the Nobel Prize for developing a vaccine against yellow fever.

In a particularly egregious study, American researchers testing drugs for sexually transmitted diseases in the 1940s sent syphilis-infected sex workers to a Guatemalan prison to have fun with unsuspecting inmates. More than 1,300 people were exposed to syphilis and other STDs.

Current standards for human challenge testing are rigorous. Johns Hopkins’ Durbin noted that it takes a minimum of six months of preparatory work to responsibly conduct a human challenge trial.

This is partly because it is necessary to develop an adequate strain of the virus – and its correct dose – in a laboratory equipped with high biosecurity standards. Additionally, researchers must find medical centers that are willing to host participants in isolation for the duration of the study and provide first-rate care to anyone who becomes seriously ill.

“I think it is very important to plan these studies now … and that you do them well,” Durbin said. “Yes, it can take time to develop a good human challenge model, but if we wait too long to develop it, I think the moment will pass,” he added.

Caring for volunteers can be tricky

One of the most difficult aspects of a challenge study is compensation. If you pay too little, the study may fail to attract candidates, but if you pay too much, money could attract people without thinking about their safety.

The last scenario occurred the yellow fever trials, in which a participant hoping to start a farm in Cuba said it was a “cold-blooded business decision.” The article published May 7 in Science – which concludes that the extraordinary nature of the covid-19 pandemic justifies laying the groundwork for controlled trials of human infection – recommends “several thousand dollars.”

Seema Shah, a bioethicist, associate professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, and also the author of the Science article, said that participants in a recent, 40-day challenge trial on malaria were paid around of $ 2,300.

“Some were highly motivated by money, but others were also interested in the experience, and others had strong intentions to help others,” he explained, adding that some participants personally knew those who had malaria and others even donated some of your profits to charities

The Journal of Infectious Diseases article compares volunteering for a human challenge trial with other public service efforts, such as voluntary fire fighting or organ donation.

“People are willing to take risks against their lives for the benefit of other people, and often not just as a job but as a form of altruistic behavior,” Lipsitch said. “We not only encourage that, but we are completely dependent on it in many sectors of our lives.”

Still, researchers have a responsibility to ensure that participants stay safe.

“What keeps me from sleeping at night,” Durbin shared, “is if I administer a challenge agent to someone and that person becomes seriously ill or dies, that is up to me.”

