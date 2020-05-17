coronavirus and more than 40 laboratories around the world are working on a vaccine to immunize the population against COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Some enthusiasts say it could be at the end of 2020, others more cautious believe that it will take two years, the truth is that humanity is fighting against the clock with the coronavirus and more than 40 laboratories around the world are working on a vaccine to immunize the population against COVID-19.

In Digital Trends we started by telling you on February 26 about Remdesivir, an experimental antiviral, they have had good results in China. Then on March 26 we count how are doing human tests of the mRNA-1273 vaccine, we report that the European agency is also shedding light on a vaccine that could be successful, also on how scientists are finding the first antibodies against the disease, even how a famous tobacco company works in their own plant-based vaccine. Finally we were telling about the link between the tuberculosis vaccine and its effectiveness for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: mRNA-1273 vaccine tested in humans

It is always important to comment that the regulatory entities (EMA, FDA) have already announced that they have priority procedures to speed up the evaluation and eventual authorization processes.

44 vaccine candidate products against the new coronavirus in research. While in ClinicalTrials.gov, as of March 28 and under the terms “vaccine / COVID-19” there are five studies on vaccine candidate products against COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 26 “> As of March 20, 2020, the WHO counted at least 44 vaccine candidate products against the new coronavirus under investigation, while at ClinicalTrials.gov, as of March 28 and under the terms “vaccine / COVID-19”, there are five studies on candidate products for vaccine against COVID-19.

HERE ARE THE LATEST UPDATES:

May 15, 2020

The new White House chief to head an accident development program and who will be in charge of monitoring a coronavirus vaccine, Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive, said he will develop and mass-produce a successful vaccine by January. 2021 is a “credible target,” but he acknowledged that it would be difficult. “Frankly, 12-18 months is already a very aggressive timeline,” Slaoui said. “I don’t think Dr. Anthony Fauci was wrong.”

May 5, 2020

In the United States, researchers at Pfizer and New York University are working on a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine, which carries the genetic code known as “messenger RNA,” tries to reprogram the deadly pathogen instead of manipulating the live virus. “It’s probably the fastest way to have a vaccine available to stop this pandemic, based on the data I’ve seen,” said Kathrin Jansen, who heads up the vaccine research for Pfizer. They promise it can be ready by the end of the boreal summer, around September.

May 4, 2020

A team of Spanish researchers will begin testing a vaccine against COVID-19. It will be in principle in 30 laboratory mice for later use with genetically modified mice and later to test in macaques. At a later stage, testing would begin on a small number of healthy volunteers, then 500 at risk, and finally a large-scale trial of thousands of individuals would be conducted. The study is led by the Spanish researcher Mariano Esteban, from the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB) of the Superior Center for Scientific Research (CSIC), as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

April 23, 2020

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) in Germany, a specialist in vaccines and biomedical medicines, has authorized a clinical trial against COVID-19 in healthy volunteers for the first time in the country. They will be four substances developed by the biotech company BioNTech in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which contain genetic information for the construction of the so-called spike protein of CoV-2 in the form of ribonucleic acid (RNA). In the first phase of the clinical study, one of the four slightly modified vaccine variants will be tested in 200 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years. After a waiting period for observation, which could last up to five months, vaccination will be carried out in a second phase of new volunteers of the same age group and of people at high risk of infection or of developing complications in case of infection. .

April 17, 2020

The University of Oxford reported that during the month of May it will have 500 volunteers who will be testing their coronavirus vaccine. The sample of people is quite representative, since it ranges from 18 to 55 years. The technology behind the vaccine has already been used in the development of about 10 different treatments, but will require an approach that includes setting up different test groups in different countries to ensure representative results, since infection rates vary widely from place to place. another with preventive measures in place, study director Sarah Gilbert told Bloomberg. This Oxford vaccine is one of the most successful so far as it has entered the human experimentation phase.

April 14, 2020

CanSino Biologics, a Chinese company, working in conjunction with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Military Academy of Medical Sciences (EPL), the Chinese military, reported that it entered a second successful phase of a COVID-19 vaccine. In this first stage, the Chinese solution was applied to 108 healthy people chosen from among more than 5,200 candidates, who were divided into three groups according to the dose received. One of them was Xiang Yafei, a 30-year-old man and restaurant owner who recounted his experience for the Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post. He got the lowest dose. “I had a 37.6º fever during the first two days. It was like catching a cold, with symptoms of tiredness and fatigue, but the third time my condition improved and I’ve basically been healthy since then. ”

April 7, 2020

Rinat Maksiutov, who heads the Vektor state center, said during a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the directors of the main Russian research centers that he plans a first phase of clinical trials of three vaccines on a sample of 180 volunteers from June 29 . “Volunteer groups have already been created. We have received more than 300 nominations, “he explained to the Russian president. According to Maksiutov, scientists at his laboratory, located in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, have developed vaccine prototypes based on six technology platforms.

April 6, 2020:

A study from Monash University in Australia states that the antiparasitic drug, Ivermectin, eliminates SARS-CoV-2 in cells within 48 hours. Although it has been shown to be effective in the laboratory setting, Ivermectin cannot be used in humans for COVID-19 until further clinical trials and tests have been completed to establish the effectiveness of the drug at safe levels for human dosing. Dr. Kylie Wagstaff of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, who led the study, said scientists showed that the drug, Ivermectin, stopped the growth of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture within 48 hours. “We found that even a single dose could remove essentially all of the viral RNA within 48 hours and that even within 24 hours there was a really significant reduction,” he said.

April 3, 2020:

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh designed a vaccine that successfully neutralized the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in mice for a period of one year. Research published in The Lancet’s journal EBioMedicine shows that experts experimentally verified a patch that generates the antibodies. Its authors seek to prove it in human beings. “These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic), teach us that a particular protein is important in inducing immunity against the virus,” Andrea said. Gambotto, associate professor at the Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Immunologist Martin Bachmann of the University of Bern in Switzerland, spoke to the Swiss site Radio Lozärn “We already have some candidates and we can induce virus neutralizing antibodies in the test animal. Simply put, these antibodies destroy the virus. Now we have to prioritize the vaccine that can best be scaled and, therefore, produce rapidly in large quantities, “says the scientist.

