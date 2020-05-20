If the United States is the first to develop an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus, it must quickly share it with the world, the chief of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, told . in an interview.

President Donald Trump’s administration has suggested that while it would share its scientific knowledge, it would prioritize dose production for the American population from the get-go.

But Collins said he “absolutely” agrees with the leaders of France and China that a vaccine should be what they called a “global public good,” and expressed particular concern for countries in Africa and Latin America.

“Certainly, if we had a vaccine that works, I would like to make sure as quickly as possible that it is available there (in Africa) and in South America. Look at Brazil right now,” Collins said.

“We have a great responsibility. As the richest nation in the world, we don’t just have to take care of ourselves. That would be a terrible result,” said the health specialist.

The institutes of which Collins is head (NIH) constitute one of the world’s leading research centers. With a budget of $ 42 billion, they have partnered with private companies in the frantic race to find a vaccine against the virus that has killed more than 320,000 people worldwide.

The Trump administration has set itself the goal of producing 300 million doses by January, enough to vaccinate its entire population. But if the country is successful, should it be required to export some of those doses to vulnerable populations in other countries, rather than offering them to healthy Americans?

Collins says yes, although he cautions that any forecast is based on “a lot of hope.”

“Personally, I think it should be a matter of great attention and not sometime in 2022,” he said. “Maybe as early as the end of this year, when we really have the ability to do it.”

– Possible hope –

One of the most advanced experimental vaccine projects in the world so far is the one undertaken by the American biotechnology firm Moderna, which works with the NIH.

The company, which received a government grant of nearly $ 500 million, reported promising results from its first clinical tests on a small number of volunteers on Monday.

The United States government has also signed a contract with the Paris-based pharmaceutical group Sanofi to ensure it has priority in the production of future vaccines.

That deal sparked outrage in France, forcing the company to clarify that such priority would only be given for doses of vaccines produced in factories the group has in the United States.

Collins, a physician and geneticist who has been the director of the NIH since 2009, under the command of Barack Obama and Trump, admits that Washington’s approach could be seen as “America First.”

But the 70-year-old expert insists that the scientific community is cooperating internationally.

“We all believe that … everyone should have the opportunity to have access to something that can save their lives in times of a pandemic like this,” he said. “And we will do our best to work with other agencies and other countries to try to make that happen.”

Asked whether laboratories should be able to benefit from a product seen as a “global public good” for the world’s over 7 billion people, Collins replied: “I don’t think they should make an exceptional profit, that’s for sure,” he said.

But “I think you have to be clear that companies are going to spend billions of dollars to produce these vaccines, and you can’t expect them to just absorb that,” he explained.

“There has to be reasonable compensation, but they should not be in a circumstance where this becomes a huge boost to their results.”