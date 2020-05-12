The coronavirus vaccine could be ready by late fall, according to Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that scientists expect results of a successful coronavirus vaccine in late fall and early winter.

Miami Mundo / Daily Mail

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered the hopeful words as he prepared to warn senators that opening the U.S. economy too soon will cause ‘unnecessary suffering and death‘.

In his testimony before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee, Fauci said scientists are already testing potential vaccines in a phase one clinical trial with a view to moving to phase two this summer.

“If we are successful, we hope to find out in late fall and early winter,” he said. He also said that several vaccines were being tested.

‘There are at least eight COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical development. The NIH has been collaborating with various pharmaceutical companies at various stages of development, Fa Fauci noted.

He cautioned that the test could come with negative consequences, including death of patients.

“I must warn that there is also the possibility of negative consequences where certain vaccines can actually improve the negative effect of the infection,” he said.

Fauci’s opening statement was made via video conference after the doctor chose to quarantine after being in contact with Karen Miller, vice president’s press secretary Mike Pence, who tested positive for the choroanv virus last week. Miller is the spokesperson for the Coronavirus Task Force, of which Fauci is a member. The two attended multiple meetings together.

You and Fauci and other top government doctors are testifying remotely.

In an email to the New York Times, Fauci said his main intention was to overcome “the danger of trying to open the country prematurely.”

He added: ‘If we omit the checkpoints in the guidelines for” Open America again, “then we risk multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but will actually slow us down in our quest to return to normal. ”

It will be Fauci’s first appearance before Congress, and it is an opportunity for him to address lawmakers and the public without President Donald Trump at his side.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer urged Fauci to “let it rip” when he testified, calling the opportunity for the American people to hear “the unadorned truth without the president on the prowl.”

Schumer said Monday: ‘Until now, we have heard mostly from members of the coronavirus task force through the distorted lens of the White House press conference, where the president often prevents them from fully responding, interrupts his response or even contradicts your fact. based on evidence.

Fauci has been largely out of public view in the past week since the president paused at the coronavirus task force briefings.

The doctor has also isolated himself after possible exposure to the disease. Fauci, 79, tested negative but is working from home after Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s aide Stephen Miller, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

In his comments, Fauci referred to a three-phase White House plan ‘Open America Again’, which guides states that want to reopen their economies.