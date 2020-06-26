The Covid-19 vaccine is not as close as the WHO ventured a few weeks ago, which is an obvious problem for governments and health systems around the world, which must continue to supply drugs and a protection system against possible second wave next winter.

The same World Health Organization (WHO) has advanced this Thursday that the Covid-19 vaccine could be available within a year, according to the hundreds of investigations that are underway worldwide, which represents a delay compared to its initial forecasts.

Appearance in the Europarliament

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in an appearance before the European Parliament in which he shared the forecasts made by the body, he assured that “the estimate is that we could have a vaccine within a year, if it accelerates it could be a little earlier, even a couple months before, “he noted.

“When it is discovered, it will be the first vaccine, it will be difficult, because the first steps in something are difficult, but we already have a hundred applications and some are already in an advanced stage,” explained the Ethiopian biologist, who, at the same time, warned of that the problem then will be the distribution and access to this treatment.

Normally the first production of a vaccine is not massive and it will not be a universal access asset as soon as it is discovered, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who considers the political commitment to increase investments in the manufacture of the treatment capital. “It will not be easy, but we must walk in the right direction,” he said, urging global cooperation in this regard.

The ‘new normal’

The WHO president has taken advantage of his speech before the Eurochamber to point out that the EU is in a good position to lead a new social and economic model after the pandemic that goes through the ecological transition, equity and sustainability.

In his opinion, it is not possible to return to the situation before the pandemic, but the EU must lead a more inclusive and green “new normal”. It has also placed the emphasis on improving social protection networks and investing more in health systems, especially in the area of ​​primary care. “We have to make sure that we draw lessons from this and that the world is never again so unprepared for such a crisis,” he summarized.

By the end of the year

The World Health Organization (WHO) had announced on the 19th of this month that it expected to have at the end of the year “Million doses” of vaccines against COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus and that in 2021 another 2,000 million will be available.

There are currently some 300 vaccines in trials and three are close to starting the final phase of human testing, that of the University of Oxford, the RNA vaccine of the Moderna company and another one that is being developed in China.

However, the WHO chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, has warned that this hypothesis “are not accurate” already depends on the final result of the tests, although he recalled that the United Nations agency works with these assumptions for the acquisition, distribution and fair distribution.

I am hopeful, I’m optimistic, but developing a vaccine is a complex task, it comes with a lot of uncertainty. The good thing about this is that we have plenty of vaccines and platforms so that even if the first or second fails we don’t lose hope and don’t give up. If we are lucky there will be one or two successful vaccines at the end of the year«, The expert has detailed. That said, he commented that getting these vaccines to those who need it depends on those who support and invest in the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Fund, known as COVAX, a mechanism proposed by the GAVI and WHO alliance, as part of their initiative to accelerate vaccines and treatments against COVID-19.

“We can only do that if the world unites, if countries unite and accept this mechanism. Therefore, we are proposing a framework that could be used to decide who should be prioritized. And I mentioned that you could think of groups of people who should be prioritized. For example, drivers and ambulance workers and other health workers, but also the police, those who work in supermarkets, sanitation workers, these are the people who are very exposed », commented the expert.