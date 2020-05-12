A group of celebrities and scientists signed an open letter, an initiative by actress Juliette Binoche and physicist Aurélien Barrau, to ask citizens and world leaders not to return to normal, but to reflect on consumerism, war and search for targets after the end of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Said document was disseminated by the “Le Monde” media and the names of the personalities who joined this cause with their signature were revealed.

Robert De Niro, Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, Ralph Fiennes, Jane Fonda, Willem Dafoe, Marion Cotillard, Monica Bellucci, Ricardo Darin, Javier Bardem, Miguel Bosé, Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar are some of the celebrities who supported this cause.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a tragedy. The crisis is, however, inviting us to examine what is essential. And what we see is simple: the ‘adjustments’ are not enough. The problem is systemic. The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a metacrisis: The mass extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Contrary to the pandemic, although severe, a global ecological collapse will have incalculable consequences, “the group explained in a document.

“We solemnly ask our leaders, and all of our citizens, to leave behind this unsustainable logic that still prevails and to begin a deep review of our objectives, values ​​and economies. The search for consumerism and the obsession with productivity has led us to deny the very value of life: of plants, animals and a large number of human beings. Pollution, climate change and the destruction of our remaining natural areas have reached a breaking point in the world, “he added.

Rooney Mara, Ricky Martin, Julianne Moore, Joaquin Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Residente, Sting, Kate del Castillo, directors Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñarritu, as well as physicist Arturo Menchaca Rocha also signed the letter.

READ ALSO

● Denmark declares coronavirus controlled and sees second wave “unlikely”

● Fito Páez announces another online concert during COVID-19

● Prepare these easy oatmeal-based recipes

● Ryan Giggs revealed why David Beckham signed for Real Madrid

● This has been the quarantine of Jossmery Toledo

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Famous from their social isolation

Coronavirus: How Hollywood celebrities live in quarantine.