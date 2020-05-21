The United States reached 1,550,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 93,214 deaths on Wednesday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Thursday) is 23,604 infections and 1,369 new deaths more than on Tuesday.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 354,370 confirmed cases and 28,636 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 20,934 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 150,776 confirmed cases and 10,749 deaths, the state of Illinois with 100,418 infections and 4,525 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 88,970 coronavirus positives and 6,066 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 5,060, Pennsylvania with 4,770, Connecticut with 3,529 and California with 3,485.

The provisional balance of deaths -93,214- approximates the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths in United States.

.