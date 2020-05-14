The United States reached 1,367,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 82,246 deaths on Tuesday, according to an independent count by John Hopkins University.

Active cases remain above one million, since only 230,287 people have overcome the disease.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 338,485 confirmed cases and 27,284 deaths, just below the United Kingdom and Italy. In New York City alone, 20,237 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 140,917 confirmed cases and 9,531 deaths, the state of Illinois with 83,021 infections and 3,601 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 79,332 positive for coronavirus and 5,141 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,674, Pennsylvania with 3,914 and Connecticut with 3,041.

The provisional balance of deceased -82,246- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 147,000 deaths in the US, a figure that updated this Tuesday from 134,000.

The main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, acknowledged this Tuesday before the Senate that “the number of deaths is probably higher” than the officially reported and warned that early unconfinement can lead to “preventable deaths”.

