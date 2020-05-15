The United States reached 1,416,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 85,813 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Thursday) is 26,593 more infections than on Wednesday and 1,754 new deaths.

Worldwide, the death toll reached 302,025 this Thursday according to Johns Hopkins University, while those infected are already 4,437,442 people.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 343,051 confirmed cases and 27,607 deaths, a figure similar to that of Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 20,406 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 142,704 confirmed cases and 9,946 deaths, the state of Illinois with 87,937 infections and 3,928 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 82,182 positive for coronavirus and 5,482 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,787, Pennsylvania with 4,288 and Connecticut with 3,219.

The provisional balance of deceased -85,813- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure will likely be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 147,000 deaths in United States.

