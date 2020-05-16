New York continues to think of new ways to entertain itself as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the city, which is not expected to return to normal for a few months. The latest idea, a singing contest from the balconies this Thursday to pay tribute to his unofficial anthem, “New York, New York.”

The competition arose after the “Peace of Heart” choir in mid-April launched the “New York Sings Along” initiative, in which it asked New Yorkers to sing the song “New York, New York”, made famous by Sinatra but Originally sung by Liza Minelli, from their balconies at 7pm, after daily applause for medical personnel.

The goal, clearly, was to lift the spirits of residents of the Big Apple, considered the epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic.

Led by “Peace of Heart”, who sang the song daily through local radio stations WKCR and WBAI, thousands of New Yorkers have boasted vocal chords to the beat of the triumphal piece.

But after they spent 5 weeks singing “New York, New York” on their balconies, the group organized a competition on Thursday between the three areas of the Big Apple that have been most enthusiastic.

The contest took place between residents of Morton Street in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan, who sang from the causeway, those of 110th Street in northwestern Manhattan, who sang the song leaning on the balconies, and the street 66, near the Lincoln Center, also in northwest Manhattan.

“Since its founding in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, the ‘Peace of Heart’ choir has held more than 400 free live music concerts in nursing homes, hospitals and shelters throughout New York City,” Choir Council President John Aerni said in a statement Thursday.

“We believe in the power of music to offer comfort, unite and strengthen the community,” said Aerni.

In total, according to figures from the “Peace of Heart” choir, the “New York, New York” initiative has reached more than 300,000 people through Facebook, and more than 20,000 people have participated in the event since last 16 April, the first day New Yorkers sang their anthem in unison.

The United States reached the figure of 1,416,528 cases for COVID-19 and 85,813 deaths this Thursday, according to the independent count of John Hopkins University, and the state of New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic with 343,051 infected and 27,607 deceased.

