USA

The United States will surpass 113,000 deaths caused by the new coronavirus in mid-June, according to an average of predictive models published on Tuesday, reaffirming the power as the nation most affected by the pandemic.

The country registers more than 1.5 million affected people confirmed with COVID-19 and 91,845 deaths as of Tuesday, but a compiled projection of nine models of institutions – which try to predict the sharing of the virus – predicts that approximately 22,000 people will succumb to the disease. in the next 25 days.

“The new forecast for cumulative deaths in the United States for June 13 is approximately 113,000, with a 10% chance of seeing fewer than 107,000 deaths and a 10% chance of seeing more than 121,000,” the Forecast Center said. COVID-19 from the University of Massachusetts on their website.

The median forecast is 113,364 deaths as of June 13.

The projections come as most states in the United States move at different speeds toward the lack of confidence and the reopening of their economies.

In April, the Donald Trump administration released guidelines for phased reopening that included criteria for individual states to comply before returning to normal, including a downward trajectory of new cases over a 14-day period.

Several states are accused of initiating deconfinition without meeting the criteria set by the government.

Two weeks ago, Trump said the country will lose “75,800 to 100,000 people.”

On April 10, he predicted that virus deaths in the United States would be “substantially below the 100,000 figure,” and perhaps even as low as half that prediction.

The new coronavirus has killed more than 320,000 people and has infected nearly 4.9 million worldwide since it emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year.

