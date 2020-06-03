The discovery of the coronavirus vaccine now centers most of the efforts of the medical and scientific community worldwide. But it is not the only objective, the most optimistic perspectives talk that the vaccine could be ready by early 2021, at the earliest; But much sooner could be the cure for COVID-19, a specific drug that fights the disease derived from SARS CoV-2.

Until now, doctors across the globe have had to improvise to medicate seriously ill patients: chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, both drugs indicated for the prevention and treatment of malaria, in the first phase; corticosteroids later to avoid the inflammatory action in the lungs that ends up leading to severe pneumonia. But a US pharmacist has revealed that it may already have a drug designed exclusively to counteract COVID-19.

US-Canada combination

The Lilly company, in collaboration with the Canadian biotech AbCellera, now begins human clinical trials of a drug based on the LY-CoV555 antibody, identified from the blood samples of one of the first recovered from the United States; It expects results from this phase 1 trial to end in June, after which it would establish a larger second phase to test the drug’s efficacy and possible adverse effects.

LY-CoV555 Antibody

“Antibody therapies like LY-CoV555 may have potential for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and may be particularly important for groups most affected by the disease, such as the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.” Daniel Skovronsky, president of Lilly Research Laboratories, has indicated that he is already taking the following steps: “Later this month, we will review the results of this first human study and try to start larger efficacy trials. At the same time that we are investigating safety and efficacy, we are also beginning large-scale manufacturing of this potential therapy. If LYCoV555 becomes part of the short-term solution for COVID-19, we want to be ready to make it available to patients as quickly as possible, with the goal of having several hundred thousand doses available by the end of the year. ” .