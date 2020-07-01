The United States Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the country has bought all Remdesivir stocks, one of two drugs that have been shown to be effective against COVID-19, for the next three months. “President Trump has come to an incredible deal to ensure that Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic treatment for COVID-19, ”said US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. The decision has caused numerous experts have expressed their concern by the news, as there is no unit left for the UK, Europe or most of the rest of the world.

The drug, developed by the company Gilead Sciences, has shown its effectiveness in 68% of patients. Since May 1, it is used at zero cost in the United States, because the company donated the drug to the country’s hospitals, but the agreement expired in July. However, the Trump administration has purchased more than 500,000 doses of the drug, that is, all Gilead production for July and 90% for August and September. This means that, in practice, only American hospitals will have access to this medicine.

A few weeks ago, some 145 civil organizations dedicated to public health warned of the danger that Gilead had a monopoly on Remdesivir, because this would threaten access to treatment by the most disadvantaged countries. After the announcement of the agreement between the US Government and the pharmaceutical company, numerous voices have indicated that this pact increases inequalityThey have even predicted that not all countries will have the same options of obtaining a future vaccine. “Europe he’s run out of nothing“Said Andrew Hill, visiting researcher at the University of Liverpool.

Fauci warns of sudden increase in cases

The news comes just hours after the chief epidemiologist in the United States, Anthony Fauci, stated in an intervention in the Senate that, if immediate precautionary measures are not taken, the country could reach 100,000 daily positives of coronavirus. “I’m very worried. This can be very bad, “warned the doctor.

The pandemic is accelerating in the United States, where there have been more than 127,000 deaths and 2.6 million infections. The most affected states in the last days are Texas, Florida, California and Arizona.