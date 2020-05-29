BELO HORIZONTE – The underreporting of covid-19 diagnoses in Minas Gerais can now be ten to one, that is, for each official case, there would actually be ten, as calculated by the State Health Department itself. According to an epidemiological bulletin released this Friday, 29, by the folder, the State has accumulated 9,232 cases of infection with the new coronavirus. By the state government figures, therefore, the total number of cases could be 92,320. The deaths so far total 257.

The list (of ten by one) was cited by the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance of the State, Dario Ramalho, on Tuesday, 26, and confirmed this Friday, 29, by the Secretary of Health, Carlos Eduardo Amaral, despite the holder of the portfolio deny covid-19 underreporting in the state. What would indicate this, according to Amaral, would be the bed occupancy rates of intensive care units in Minas Gerais. The figures cited by the secretary are 69% of general occupancy of ICU beds, and 8.5% for specific beds for covid-19.

“Underreporting, worldwide, can occur in asymptomatic patients who do not seek hospital care. It was precisely in this group that the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Dario Ramalho, mirrored himself when he said that only one in 10 suspected cases can be of coronavirus “, explained Amaral. “In any disease there will always be countless people for whom we will not be able to diagnose them all.”

With regard specifically to covid-19, the situation is even worse. “In the case of covid-19, as it is an asymptomatic transmission disease, it is very natural to assume a higher rate. Many individuals have mild, asymptomatic conditions and go unnoticed, that is, they do not go to health units, do not undergo examinations and do not are detected, “said the secretary.

High

The number of daily covid-19 cases has increased exponentially in the State, according to the Secretariat’s bulletins. On Friday, 22, there were 399 new cases. On Saturday, 23, another 343 were announced. On Sunday, 24, 330. Monday, 25, 294. On Tuesday, 26, 554. On Wednesday 27, 495. On 28, Thursday, 675 and today, 29, 546 new cases. The total went from 5,995 infections on Friday, 22, to 9,232 on Friday, 29, a 50% increase. Deaths went from 39 last week to 48.

The possibility of underreporting in Minas was raised in a study carried out by the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU) and released on the 25th. deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) from 2017 to 2020, category in which covid-19 is included. In the average comparison of the three years, based on the period between January and April, according to the university’s calculations, there was an increase of 648.61% in deaths by SARS in the state of Minas Gerais.

The infectologist of the Belo Horizonte city hall committee to combat the covid-19, Unaí Tupinambás, says that there is a possibility of a rise in the circulation of the virus in the city, mainly because of the flow of people from municipalities close to the state’s borders with Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo – both have higher numbers of cases and deaths from the disease. “The insulation inside is less than necessary,” said the expert.

Two of the most important cities in Minas Gerais with intense contact with the states of Rio and São Paulo, Juiz de Fora, in Zona da Mata, and Uberlândia, in Triângulo Mineiro, registered an increase in cases of covid-19. The situation is more serious in Uberlândia, which went from 487 cases on Friday, 22, to 734 cases on Friday, 23. An increase of about 50%. In Juiz de Fora, the records were 488 cases on Friday, 22, to 571 cases on Friday, 23, representing an increase of 17%. Deaths in the city near Rio add up to 28. In Uberlândia, 16.

The Health Secretary of Minas Gerais stated that he maintains contact with the governments of the two neighboring states to monitor the situation. On the transit of people between the two cities and the capital, Amaral cited the flow of patients specifically from the Interior to Belo Horizonte. “It is important to note that, by definition, the health system is unique, so it is natural that there is an exchange of patients, and that Belo Horizonte receives demand from other cities”.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.