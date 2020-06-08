UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a “people’s vaccine” against the coronavirus that, once developed, is available to everyone on the planet, at the opening on Thursday of a virtual summit to raise funds. Read Increase the products of the basic basket in a pandemic

“A vaccine against Covid-19 must be seen as a global public good, a vaccine for the people,” said the Portuguese, who called for “global solidarity to guarantee that every person, everyone, has access” to it.

His message was broadcast by video at the start of this international event organized by the United Kingdom in favor of the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI). US President Donald Trump, who was not participating in the summit live, sent a taped speech. “As the coronavirus has shown, it has no borders, it does not discriminate,” he said.

“It is bad, it is disgusting, but we are going to deal with it all together,” he added.

With the participation of more than 50 countries and some 35 heads of state and government, this summit seeks to raise $ 7.4 billion (6.6 billion euros) so that GAVI can continue its worldwide vaccination campaigns against diseases such as measles, Polio or typhoid fever, interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also aims to raise $ 2 billion for the production and distribution in the poorest countries of a possible future coronavirus vaccine, which has killed 385,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China in December.

Saving lives through global cooperation

Global cooperation against the pandemic was also the wish of the host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “I hope that this summit is the moment when the world comes together to unite humanity in the fight against the disease.”

“I ask that you join us in strengthening this life-saving alliance,” said Johnson, whose country is the second most affected by the coronavirus with nearly 40,000 confirmed deaths.

The UK is so far the largest contributor to GAVI, with £ 1.65 billion (€ 1.85 billion or $ 2.08 billion) pledged for the next five years.

Many pharmaceutical companies are willing to make their production capacity available once a vaccine is developed, said US billionaire Bill Gates, whose foundation is very active in this area.

This is essential to ensure that as many people as possible have access to the vaccine as soon as they are found, the philanthropist told the BBC.

“When we have a vaccine, we want to develop collective immunity,” and to do this we must ensure that it is administered to “more than 80% of the world’s population,” he added, acknowledging that the rumors or conspiracy theories that run through the Social media about this drug could undermine that goal.

The GAVI summit is being held at a delicate moment, in which the pandemic has exacerbated attacks against multilateralism, between Trump’s break with the World Health Organization (WHO) and fear that the United States is in control. about future vaccines.

“It is of great importance, and we are achieving it, that there is international consensus and support throughout the world to find a vaccine and provide it to all those who are vulnerable, because nobody will be safe until everyone is,” he told . Anne- Marie Trevelyan, British Minister for International Development.

Anna Marriott, health officer at the non-governmental organization Oxfam, applauded the establishment of a new fund to help developing countries access a future immunization against covid-19.

But he stressed in a statement that “GAVI and the governments that finance it must first confront the monopoly power of the pharmaceutical industry that stands in the way of a vaccine for the people.”

“Taxpayers’ money must be invested in vaccines and treatments that are royalty-free and available to all nations at cost price,” he insisted.