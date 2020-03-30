The good news for the European Leagues is that there will be no unilateral decision by UEFA given the reality of not being able to finish tournaments on schedule, due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The bad news is that it is not a question of extending the definition of champions indefinitely in time, since the European places must be confirmed in time for the start of the next season.

This was stated by Michele Uva, UEFA vice president, who in an interview for Mediaset Italia stated: “each Federation has freedom and sovereignty to decide on its own Championship, and therefore may set the dates it considers and decide, along with its respective professional league, about champions, promotions and relegations … but UEFA will set the date to offer the list of the teams classified for the next continental competitions “.

The message from the second on board in UEFA, after Ceferin, does not explain whether, given the uncertainty about the resumption of the local championships, there will be a change in the dates of the Champions and the Europa League for the 2020/2021 season.

It should be remembered that UEFA has already changed the finals of both tournaments in the current season, in addition to Euro 2020 for 2021, but has not said anything about the next session, which should have a preliminary round and draws on August 27 in Monaco.

