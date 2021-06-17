Coronavirus Two years of schooling would be lost as a result of the pandemic

MEXICO CITY.

LMexican students could have between 1.77 and 2.37 years less educational level than their parents, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and the changes that the educational system had to undergo, warns the study “Education in the face of the covid pandemic- 19. Vulnerabilities, threats and risks in the states of Mexico ”.

The report released by the Espinosa Yglesias Studies Center (CEEY) built maps of educational vulnerabilities, threat of disruption of teaching-learning activity and possible intergenerational transmission of educational disadvantages.

In general, education, the educational level of the children is directly related to that of the parents, if the parents have a low education that of the children grows slowly, with the pandemic this went down that 25% to 33% of The reduction was what was lost, that progress could have been made in the education of the children, ”he told Excelsior Mariana Becerra, CEEY researcher.

San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Jalisco and Chihuahua are the entities that could most reduce their educational mobility given the combination of risks derived from the pandemic and the inequality of opportunities arising from the educational conditions of origin.

The educational lag, according to the study, is due to a series of variables of personal vulnerabilities and the educational system, as well as the threat of covid-19 reflected in the number of infections and deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

They also list the reasons associated with covid for not enrolling in the 2020-2021 school year: considering distance classes as not very functional (26.6%), unemployment of one of the parents or guardians (25.3%) or lacking a device to connect to internet (21.9%).

The first of the defined indices is that of educational vulnerability, taking into account personal vulnerabilities such as the percentage of homes without television (9.5%), without a computer (63.3%), without internet (49.2%), the percentage of the population in homes with a single mother as head of the family (15.5%), internet lines per 100 inhabitants (71) and the percentage of overcrowded homes (6.8%).

In this sense, a good part of the south-southeast region, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Veracruz and Puebla, have the most adverse conditions for distance education, on the contrary Mexico City, Nuevo León, Sonora, Aguascalientes and Baja California they have relatively better conditions.

By focusing on the vulnerabilities of the education system, such as the net enrollment rate (79%), the school dropout rate (5%), the absorption rate (92%), the ratio of students per teacher (17) and public spending for each student ($ 21,291); Chiapas, Oaxaca, Michoacán, Veracruz and Guerrero are marked with an extreme adverse situation.

The study, which was concluded before the return to face-to-face classes in most of the country, warns that the restart must take into account the different regional conditions and that states such as Campeche were one of the ten with the least indicators of educational risk and inequality of education. Opportunities should have been prioritized with other parameters, such as those proposed by CEEY.

