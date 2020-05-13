The US company ensures that the telework strategy implemented during the quarantine has worked successfully

Twitter think about the future after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social network announced that its employees will be able to work from home “forever” if they wish, a decision that comes after the company revealed that the telework strategy implemented during quarantine has worked successfully.

The company also reported that it would give its workers the option to return to their offices when they were authorized to reopen them.

Earlier this month, both Google how Facebook They announced that they would allow their employees to work from home until the end of the year.

Through a blog post, Twitter said that the last few months have shown who can make this strategy work.

“If our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen.”

“A decisive moment”

The announcement has been described as “a watershed moment” by a digital innovation expert.

Twitter also specified that those employees interested in returning to the offices will be received in a “warm and welcoming manner, with some additional precautions.”

The San Francisco-based American company employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Since March, Twitter executives have allowed their team to work from home and the company does not plan to reopen its offices until September.

“We can learn a lot from Silicon Valley”

Sreenath “Sree” Sreenivasan, professor of digital innovation at Stony Brook University School of Journalism in New York, USA, said it was “a news item that would define this was“

“Some people may not take this seriously because it’s Twitter, but we can learn a lot from Silicon Valley about flexibility in the workplace. There has been a mentality that working from home is stealing from the boss and showing up at the office is more important. ”

“But people are showing that you can be much more productive working from home. Many people tell me that they are working harder at home and that they are exhausted, ”he added.

Companies around the world are working to gradually reopen their offices as they introduce new measures of social distancing.

