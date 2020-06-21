Donald trump, President of the United States, organized an electoral meeting yesterday in Tulsa (Oklahoma) in which he gathered just over a third of Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma Center capacity. He surprised everyone when he admitted that ordered to reduce the tests of coronavirus: “They are a double-edged sword. When you do so many tests you will find more cases, so I said to my people, stop the tests, please. “

After seeing the commotion his words had raised, Administration sources explained to the American network CNN that the president was “obviously joking” when he made those comments.

Guilt of china

China was also present in Trump’s speech. The politician again blamed the Asian giant for not having controlled the expansion of the virus. In addition, he took the opportunity to claim as the president of “law and order” and stated that if Biden reaches the White House, it will be “the end of the United States, since it will be controlled by the radical left. “

Republicans are the party of LIBERTY, EQUALITY and JUSTICE for ALL. We are the Party of Abraham Lincoln and the party of LAW AND ORDER! pic.twitter.com/H6Qnf6J3GB – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2020

Less attendance than expected

The rally took place in a high tension climate and supposed the largest mass event performed in a closed space since the health crisis in the country began. Despite the fact that from the Trump team a full to the flag was expected, The images showed that much of the stands at the Tulsa campus were empty.

Numerous infections

The North American country yesterday exceeded 30,000 infections for the second consecutive day, with what the total number exceeds 2.2 million infections. To this we must add almost 120,000 fatalities, what makes America undoubtedly the territory most affected by the pandemic.

COVID-19 Spotlights

The focus of the disease has now passed from the East Coast to the so-called Belt of the Sun states such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona. Between the four, they add almost half of the new cases that have been registered across the country.