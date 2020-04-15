(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trump said he would temporarily suspend US funding to the World Health Organization for its management of the coronavirus. New York City added nearly 3,800 to its death toll to include those who died without a confirmed diagnosis.

Leaders from around the world, from Europe to California, formulate strategies to restart their economies. US health officials are drawing up plans to end social distancing measures and reopen businesses, the Washington Post said. New cases in Germany fell for the sixth consecutive day.

In Asia, Sony Corp. joined forces with other companies that help produce respirators. Singapore has mandated that outdoor face masks be made mandatory, while Indonesia has imposed partial confinement measures in more cities. The International Monetary Fund said the “Great Confinement” will be the biggest recession in nearly a century.

Important data

New cases from Germany drop for sixth day (1:22 pm HK)

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany fell for the sixth day on Wednesday before talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional prime ministers about possible easing of restrictions on public life.

2,138 new infections were recorded, the lowest increase this month, with a total of 132,210, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Sony to help manufacture respirators (12:52 pm HK)

Sony, known for its gaming consoles and consumer electronics, plans to help produce respirators for hospitals. The Japanese company will manufacture some components for the machines and expects to start production in about three months, a spokesperson said.

The group’s chief executive officer, Kenichiro Yoshida, meets by conference call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other business leaders today.

Trump’s signature will appear on stimulus checks (11:01 am HK)

President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on the $ 1,200 checks that will be mailed to low- and middle-income households in the coming weeks, according to two officials familiar with the decision.

Typically, a public official’s signature would be included on regular government benefit checks or one-off economic stimulus payments.

Subaru temporarily fires 5,500 employees at the Indiana plant (9:57 am HK)

Subaru has temporarily laid off 5,500 employees out of a total of 6,300 at its US plant. in Indiana since April 13, a spokesman said. The company will not pay payments during the period but will keep the employment contracts.

Indonesia imposes isolation in more areas (9:37 am HK)

The Indonesian government imposed partial isolation measures in nine more cities and regents after applying similar measures in the capital Jakarta as infections continue to rise.

Pekanbaru, in Riau province, became the first city outside Java, the island of the epicenter, to impose partial confinement, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Wednesday. Riau is one of the main palm oil producing regions of Indonesia.

Dimon and Cook, among the executive leaders who advise Trump (9:31 am HK)

President Donald Trump said he will speak to the nation’s leading business executives, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Tim Cook of Apple Inc. and Doug McMillon of Walmart Inc. on the revitalization. of the economy, as the pandemic shows signs of relief in some parts of the country.

China reports 46 new cases, 1 death (8:37 am HK)

About 36 of the additional coronavirus cases reported on April 14 were imported, the China National Health Commission said.

There are currently 1,023 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in China. The country has 82,295 confirmed infections in total, according to the commission.

Trump distances himself from his ‘total authority’ claim (8:15 am HK)

President Donald Trump distanced himself from his claim that he had full authority to order states to reopen the economy after the reaction of the governors, who said he was overstepping their constitutional powers.

“They know when it’s time to resume the economy, and we don’t want to put pressure on anyone,” Trump said Tuesday at a press conference at the White House. “I am not going to pressure any governor to reopen (his economy).”

Guatemalan deportees from the USA infected with the virus (8:06 am HK)

The deportees of the USA They have caused an increase in confirmed infections in Guatemala, according to Health Minister Hugo Monroy.

Between 50% and 75% of people recently deported from the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus, Monroy said Tuesday after going to Congress to discuss the coronavirus with politicians. Health officials examine the deportees immediately upon arrival in Guatemala City, he said.

US charges plan to restart economic activity: Washington Post (7:22 am HK)

Federal health authorities have begun drawing up plans to end social distancing measures and reopen businesses, the Washington Post reported, citing a document the newspaper said was written by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. States and the Federal Agency for Emergency Management.

The document, entitled “Framework for the Reopening of the United States,” describes a phased program that would divide the country into areas according to risk, with sections of low, moderate and high risk. Low risk areas could open first, not earlier than May 1, and moderate and high risk areas would open later.

Trump says he will suspend payments to WHO (6:21 am HK)

President Donald Trump said he instructed his Administration to temporarily suspend funding to the World Health Organization by taking China’s claims of the coronavirus “to the letter” and not sharing information about the pandemic as it spread. .

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House press conference.

