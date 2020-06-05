MADRID, Jun 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has alluded this Friday to Brazil’s management of the coronavirus pandemic and has warned of his situation, assuring that he is in a “very difficult time.”

“If you look at Brazil, they are in a very difficult situation and they talk a lot about Sweden. Sweden is having a terrible time. If we had acted like this, we would have lost a million, a million and a half, maybe even two million more lives “Trump assured at a press conference, according to the Brazilian portal G1.

At this point, he has praised his task at the forefront of the pandemic by maintaining that they decided to “close” the country, something that he has said has saved at least a million lives. “If we consider that today we have 105,000 deaths, the number of victims could be at least ten times greater,” said the president.

So far, the Brazilian Ministry of Health has registered 34,021 deaths from COVID-19, which means that the South American country is already the third with the most fatalities after surpassing Italy, which has 33,689 deaths. The United States is at the top in the number of deaths with 109,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sweden, for its part, has been one of the countries that has adopted a much less restrictive policy than its European neighbors, appealing to the citizenship of the population, social distance and isolation at the slightest symptom rather than with prohibitions.

Trump has defended this Friday the reaction of his government to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are so powerful that we can close the country very quickly, prevent the people of China from infecting us, saving thousands of lives, as even my enemies admit, and offer these numbers,” he said.